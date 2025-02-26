Let’s behave like we deserve the best infrastructure

Doing so, we must also as commuters and passengers look into our own behaviour at these Railway hubs

The Western Railway (WR) Mumbai division has announced plans to procure 126 new Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) in the current financial year to reduce queues at booking counters, a report stated in this paper. The Mumbai division currently operates 344 ATVMs across 37 suburban and four non-suburban stations. A total of 117 of these ATVMs have completed their codal life and are being replaced with brand-new ATVMs. The replacement process is currently underway, and new ATVMs have already been installed at multiple stations, a WR spokesperson has been cited.

The Mumbai division plans to procure another 126 new ATVMs, further strengthening the existing ticketing infrastructure in the new financial year. Facilities need to be expanded and upgraded at all public infrastructure in line with needs. If the Railways feels that this will enhance crowd control and increase convenience, we welcome the announcement and action.

Doing so, we must also as commuters and passengers look into our own behaviour at these Railway hubs. Ticketless travel continues to be a malaise, with this edit space highlighting figures given by the Railways themselves, year on year. There are commuters who will not buy tickets, simply hopping on to a train, even when convenient to buy tickets, or refuse to spend five minutes in a queue, preferring to break the law.

There are people who will not buy a ticket very early in the morning, for instance, as they know there will be no ticket checkers or they state they know there are no ticket checkers in the wee hours.

Then, there are ways of eluding checkers, general compartment ticket holders sidling into the first class... the deception is always there. While the Railway upgrades, it is time for an upgrade of our moral standards, too.