Let’s bring an end to tantrik-godmen culture

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) demanded strict action against tantriks and self-proclaimed godmen after incidents of superstitious practices involving women and children. The MSCW has taken suo motu cognisance of recent incidents reported in Aurangabad, Nagpur and Pune, and demanded strict action against people promoting such practices.
Reports said that the MSCW chief has written to senior police officers including Nagpur police commissioner to take action against tantriks and babas. Some of the cases that proved catalysts for the MSCW include one in Nagpur, wherein a six-year-old girl with speech impairment was allegedly killed by her parents on the directions of a tantrik, who claimed that the child was possessed by an evil spirit.
In Pune, a woman was forced to bathe naked in front of people to bear a son. Following the incident, the woman’s husband, in-laws and the godman were arrested by the local police.
To say these are absolutely heinous is an understatement. Demands for action and action itself is long overdue. One has read a litany of reports about so-called godmen and tantriks molesting and raping women. At times, there are murders like that of the six- year-old. This is abhorrent. Criminals and these tantriks, practising their despicable craft and convincing families to kill or humiliate, need to face the full force of the law.
It is also important that relatives, friends, supporters and so-called well-wishers stop following these tantriks who profess all kinds of powers but are just conmen. Even families who participate in these acts must be treated and tried as criminals.
It is time we stepped up our game against these frauds whose machinations have led to so much distress and even death. The commission’s clarion call for moving on this must be the spur to stamp this out completely.