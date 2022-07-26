Let’s decide on projects based on public interest

The BMC has now decided to appoint a core committee to verify the technical aspects of this project, which is jargon for looking into the project overall

Aaditya Thackeray. File pic

With the brakes being slammed on several of Aaditya Thackeray’s pet projects, the ‘stop beautification of Shivaji Park’ movement gathered traction. The BMC has now decided to appoint a core committee to verify the technical aspects of this project, which is jargon for looking into the project overall. The beautification was to cost approximately Rs 4.2 crore.

There were going to be wells and a mud track. There have been problems with the project, especially last year in heavy rain. Yet, we must see either some movement ahead, shelving completely or trying to salvage what is good from the initiative and see if it is worth implementing. We have three options before us and this core committee must move in the right direction when taking action.

Instead of spinning words, politicking, putting up posters and scorning each other, handle this with understanding and care. We often hear of committees being formed to look into this, that or the other matter. While many committees may be extremely efficacious, it is also vital to remember that after committees are formed, we have no knowledge of the outcome or the end result of investigations.

This is the reason people have become cynical about these committees, as they do hear about a group of people, some of them experts, appointed to look into a particular case, disaster or project. Post that though, there is utter and complete silence. Months and even years pass before we even hear anything about the committee’s findings or decisions.

Shivaji Park occupies a unique place in the hearts of Mumbaikars. As the nursery of Indian cricket and so many other reasons, the ground is iconic. Let us see that ego-driven alterations don’t come in the way. If the facelift is good, let us go ahead. If it is not working, end it. Take an informed decision, with public interest in mind.