Let’s follow decorum while viewing warship replica

The Colaba area can snap a salute to a replica of the INS Vikrant warship. India’s valiant warrior of the waves, which was decommissioned in the 1990s, has been replicated via a small model at a Colaba traffic intersection. This model is placed at a traffic intersection opposite the Regal Cinema, next to the Regal parking lot. The small-scale replica was opened to the public this weekend.

It is interesting that a little slice of history has made its way right into the buzzing area. It will also be a good tourist attraction given the fact that the Colaba area is a big tourist draw.

Months ago, the movers and shakers behind this project had stated that Colaba was excited about the installation of the replica. They had also stated that there is a significant Navy personnel presence in the vicinity, and the Vikrant naturally should resonate even more with them.

Now we want the public looking and learning from the artefact, but also displaying decorum around the installation.

Show pride and respect which means not trying to deface the installation in any way. Do not try to climb over barriers and keep to rule while viewing this exhibit.

Show a willingness to look and learn instead of pushing, shoving or the general misbehaviour we often witness as the selfie-craze takes over. Do not try to scribble graffiti anywhere. Desist from throwing rubbish, tetra packs, food wrappers and whatever near there. This is a spot for the people, but those that view it need to show the same deference and love that we have for our forces.

Remember what this symbol is about, a tale of bravery and the ultimate sacrifice. National pride is not merely in shouting slogans but in the little things that do matter—following the law, cleanliness and making your city the best possible showcase globally.