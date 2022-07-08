Let’s give players better facilities on grounds

An HC bench said that these grounds are managed by cricket associations and they should provide facilities at training camps and spots where cricket is played so as to encourage the game

Representative Image

The Bombay High Court asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and the State government to provide basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water and medical assistance on public grounds throughout Maharashtra, even for unofficial matches.

An HC bench said that these grounds are managed by cricket associations and they should provide facilities at training camps and spots where cricket is played so as to encourage the game.

The counsel for cricket associations informed the court that public grounds in the state are under the jurisdiction of municipal bodies. So even when the associations have to organise camps or practice matches, permission for basic facilities is denied by authorities. This was with reference to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate.

Permissions and bureaucracy notwithstanding, there is certainly a case for facilities on public grounds. The fact that the associations say municipal bodies are in charge means there are two agencies which will have to co-ordinate and ensure amenities. Authorities or those holding tourneys, practice or events cannot shift the blame on each other.

When we talk about going to the grassroots for finding champions, the maidans are the grassroots and champs are weaned on them. Drinking water and toilets are not even equipment or apparel, they are simply basic facilities and fundamental rights. Medical amenities even something as rudimentary as a first-aid box are next.

Our cricket board that is so powerful and our BMC that is a rich organisation can come together and handle this, prevail over legalities. For players it is not about who is handling the ground or tourney, it is as simple as having access to toilets and clean water. Let us not complicate a fairly straightforward issue which needs cooperation for a simple solution.