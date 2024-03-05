The three-level underground parking lot proposed by the BMC under the Patwardhan Udyan in Bandra is at the centre of a controversy after citizens objected to it

Patwardhan Park

Listen to this article Let’s hold on tight to the green spaces we’re left with x 00:00

The BMC has extended the deadline for tenders to build an underground parking at Patwardhan Park for the 12th time after the Bombay High Court moved the hearing for a PIL on the subject to April 17. The new deadline is April 29, a report in this paper stated.

The last date was February 28, 2024; now the next date is April 17. A civic official said there is no limit on the extensions of the hearing, or the time period for the tender. The three-level underground parking lot proposed by the BMC under the Patwardhan Udyan in Bandra is at the centre of a controversy after citizens objected to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is time the BMC does its very best to retain our open spaces. If like activists claim there are alternatives, these should be explored, rather than zero-in on parks for underground infra. Egos need to be kept aside, a more malleable approach explored. It may also benefit all if civic authorities and activists at the forefront, actually sit together and talk and both see each other’s viewpoint. This may not work every single time but a dialogue is worth it.

Today, there is great stress on increasing green cover. Plantation drives, they have their critics, too, are being held. There is talk about eco-conscious living. Some practise it in everyday life, others may not except to spout whatsapp wisdom, which hopefully may translate into action some day. The important aspect though is that green is on the radar. It does seem counterproductive that you seek to increase green cover but take away parks instead of looking for an alternative.

Let us all, individuals, authorities, decision makers, ordinary citizens put preservation a top priority. Put a brake on arguments, obstacles and hopefully parking under parks. Let us look at options with will and purpose.