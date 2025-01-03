Let’s keep our open spaces for their intended purpose

Let us strive for fewer events, entertainment, political gatherings at the maidan, and keep the space open for recreation and play.

The landmark maidan notches up 100 years on the scoreboard. Pic/Satej Shinde

One of the reports in this paper’s Looking Forward section that highlighted projects and events to look forward to this year, was about Shivaji Park hitting 100 years in 2025.

The jewel in the Dadar crown, iconic, landmark—call it what you will—is a relished and cherished space. The maidan was established in 1925 by the Bombay Municipal Corporation, during British Rule. It was known as Mahim Park until 1927 when it was renamed Shivaji Park.

Since it is such a high visibility, privileged spot, the maidan becomes a much-coveted space for so many people. The political rallies at the Park also take off in a blaze of publicity.

We must endeavour to keep our maidans, including this one as spaces for play and exercise. There is such a paucity of such places in the city, so it becomes even more important to preserve each and every one of them and keep them open.

Do not hold events, marches and gatherings on the maidan. It disturbs the infrastructure there and is a serious disruption to those who use these places for what they are meant: enjoying the outdoors.

This is a place for the Dadar community, in fact, every citizen who plays a sport on the ground or uses the periphery for walking or running.

Let us ensure that it stays open and free for the next generation. The authorities need to ensure that open spaces keep pace with all the development in the city this year. Making more gardens, even small ones, ensuring existing ones fulfil the purpose they are meant for and increasing green is development too. In fact, a very important part of the city. More space to keep pace this year.