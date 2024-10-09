Let’s make Metro experience a pleasant one

Access to and exit from railway stations are compromised because of hawkers who line the pavements outside

The Jogeshwari-Vikroli Link Road, from where commuters can access the Aarey Metro station, on Tuesday evening. Pic/Ranjeet Jadhav

The Metro-3 line from Aarey JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is up and running. Several first-time commuters were happy with the service and impressed with the infrastructure. Yet, others said connectivity to stations is an issue. Some said autorickshaws will now ply feeder routes to these stations. This may mean more customers for auto wallahs but they warned that commuters should not have to deal with an auto mafia, which can inflate fares and hold commuters to ransom.

It is vital that the Metro steers clear of the problems that assail rail commuters. Access to and exit from railway stations are compromised because of hawkers who line the pavements outside. Two-wheelers may be parked close by, rickshaws fight for space, there is a general hurly-burly with commuters wending through vehicles, hawkers, general public and obstructions galore to get to the station. If we can keep Metro stations free of this menace, it will be a lesson well-learnt.

Then, are autos and feeder routes. We can add cabs too, as the lines open up in south Mumbai. Authorities must definitely ensure that commuters aren’t fleeced. There are public modes of transport to and from stations that are charging sharing passengers at will. Sometimes, even individual commuters are told that the vehicle will not ply till they cough up some pricey sum. This usually happens at peak hours or, in case there is some crisis in the city, and people are desperate to get home. Then, it is these persons that have quite a field day. We must see that the space outside our Metro stations is clean, orderly, well marked, brightly lit and vehicles plying feeder routes are well-regulated. The Metro commute is a holistic experience, not just a train ride. Let’s take an overarching approach to ensure a pleasant ecosystem.