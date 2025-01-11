There are reports trickling in about special centres being prepared and the Centre telling states to ‘stay alert’

Representation pic/AFP

Listen to this article Let’s not panic, but work on containing HMPV x 00:00

Do not make panic and make anxiety viral because of the virus. That seems to be the message of experts as most of them are reassuring people about the Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) as it is known. It is not a new virus say most and is a well-known pathogen, circulating in India, too, for a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre and state have also asked people not to panic but claim they are quite prepared to tackle the situation. There are reports trickling in about special centres being prepared and the Centre telling states to ‘stay alert’.

What we must remember through all those dark times during COVID-19, is that it taught us some discipline. We may have slipped into some old habits after the pandemic. It will be beneficial if we start practising what we, as people, were doing during COVID, and in fact, do not wait for another pandemic or scare to come up but practise some of this as a lifestyle change and make these part of our daily life. With HMPV presenting with cough, cold, fever, nasal congestion and breathlessness, let us have a functional oximeter at home.

We must get back to ensuring that our surroundings remain as clean as possible. Hygiene at home, and our immediate environment like building societies and workplaces is a must. We may ensure that even now, but let us pay closer attention and plug in any lapses if needed.

If going into health facilities/hospitals put on a mask, just for caution. This is a good habit and can be easily done. Remember handwashing at all times is always recommended and bring this back on the radar. Sanitise surfaces when possible. Sneeze into paper or a clean handkerchief, cover your mouth while coughing. Even though some people may do so anyway, emphasise these old ways to be combat HMPV ready and just because these are good practice in life, too.