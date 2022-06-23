Let’s pay heed to messages warning us of scams

Another con game is telling targets their bank accounts will be frozen pending KYC. They need to dial a number and then, they lose money

Representative Image

There is an absolute overdrive to combat online cons misusing bulk messaging facilities to dupe the public.

Maharashtra Cyber officers said in a report that they have taken to sending mass messages after observing the latest trend of cybercrimes. One is the electricity problem—“you have not paid your power bill and power will be cut off” scam. Another con game is telling targets their bank accounts will be frozen pending KYC. They need to dial a number and then, they lose money.

Earlier, one would simply get cautionary messages. Now with the scale of the problem, the officers have tweaked responses to become more specific. Firstly, there is going to be mass SMS-ing which is covering more persons or targets. Secondly, these messages are to be more focussed. They are going to caution people about the electricity scam which they are already doing. They are going to warn citizens of the KYC con game too.

Read these warnings carefully and imbibe what exactly the messages are urging—being careful about responding to messages, checking credibility.

Often, people do know there is a pattern of scamming, they have either been a victim or have somebody they know who has lost money, but do not take the time to absorb what cyber officials are saying.

First, we urge citizens to build their own radar. Weigh the options a message gives, look at whether it seems genuine, check the website, smell a rat and leave it alone.

Now, there are officials who are telling you what to do, in a bid to save your money and stay ahead of the conmen. Give these messages the time and attention they deserve. Deleting these quickly, half-hearted reading, a dismissive approach and complacency may lull you into a false sense of I-cannot-fall-into-traps, and your money may be gone before you know it.