Let’s pay heed to restrictions on beach visits

File pic

Monsoon alerts resulted in beaches remaining open to the public up to 10 am, after which they will remain closed. The order put the spotlight on sand and surf. We also had a tragic drowning at a beach, though the young man who drowned was trying to save a child in difficulties in the water.

First up though is obedience and not defiance. Since an entire beach stretch is challenging to monitor, it is important to adhere to the 10 am rule if it comes up henceforth, and not try to slip in from somewhere to access the space.

When the timing says 6 to 10 am, the public must understand and respect that and move out, before things become too difficult or heated arguments ensue. We must also not beg for a little more time, or bring up excuses to stay.

There is a sound reason behind restricted timing. Rules are made for safety, these are not just ad hoc creations or spun out of thin air for no reason at all.

Beaches are sites for absolute battles, especially in this season. Lifeguards vs visitors, defying warnings of not to go into the water are especially dangerous during these times, and we hear and know of so many accounts like these, many of which result in tragedy.

We need to start beachtiquette, visiting our shores with discipline to keep ourselves and others extremely safe. One must remember that plunging into deep waters when advised not to may make others of your group or those in the vicinity attempt to rescue you. At times, it is the good Samaritan saviours who are washed away during these attempts.

Enjoy the beach, within rules and limits. Caution is not boring, in fact regard for life, one’s own and of others should be at the very top of the pyramid.