Let’s strive to be the voice of those without one

A deaf person actually spoke out at the event how deaf/speech-impaired women especially are taken advantage of because they are unable to speak and are even more vulnerable as a result

A recent launch event threw the light, both literally and figuratively on the safety and security of the hearing and speech-impaired community, especially women.

A flashlight was launched in the market, one that emitted strong lights and a wailing sound when the button on the siren-alarm torch was pressed. This was designed for all and can be useful in different scenarios. Yet, the accent was on women who may be negotiating dark patches or spaces and feel threatened, or are already in some distress and want to alert passers-by. The wailing sound is sure to startle and may act as deterrent to would-be attackers, or get people’s attention to the spot where the target is in distress.

While this was being spoken, there was a focus on how this siren-torch gives voice to the voiceless, which is the speech-impaired. A deaf person actually spoke out at the event how deaf/speech-impaired women especially are taken advantage of because they are unable to speak and are even more vulnerable as a result.

This is a shameful reality but should surely open our eyes to what physically and mentally challenged women face in terms of harassment and atrocities. They are certainly more vulnerable to sexual assaults, harassment, molestation, exploitation which all falls under the assault umbrella as a result of their handicap.

That is why it is so important that the challenged person is empowered in some way. While a siren-torch, any kind of device that makes up for the handicap and equips the person to call for help is empowering, the bigger picture is education, a job, a life skill, some kind of avenue to make a living is also hugely empowering.

A look at harsher penalties in law can also be considered. In the end, it is society that needs to introspect and change. Becoming aware, speaking out about this is a first step.