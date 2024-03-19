Lok Sabha elections 2024: NDA’s winning ‘funda’ and Ghamandia alliance with ‘no agenda’

While there is a resolute for ‘Viksit Bharat’ and its strategic planning on one side, there is a group of disgruntled leaders filled with indignation about Modi

The Election Commission of India has sounded the poll bugle, electrifying the atmosphere surrounding the elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led ‘NDA’ on one side and the Congress-led ‘I.N.D.I.A’ or ‘Ghamandia’ Alliance on the other. While there is resolute support for ‘Viksit Bharat’ and its strategic planning on one side, there is a group of disgruntled leaders filled with indignation against PM Modi on the other side, still at odds over seat distribution. While the former has a game plan ready for India@2047, the latter seems obsessed with its ‘Modi-hatao’ agenda!



While deliberate and strategic planning for the empowerment of all sectors proceeds in a planned and disciplined manner, there are attempts to manipulate voters’ emotions to garner votes by rehashing the supposed accomplishments of the Gandhi-Nehru dynasties. In short, the former has a clear vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’ and a bright future for our nation, while the latter is focused solely on abusing, cursing, making criticisms, conspiracies, and appeasing minorities.



Not only are the electorates, but the world is also discussing the transformation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about over the last decade. Today, several nations are gradually moving towards economic empowerment by following in Modi's footsteps. While the Opposition’s Alliance lacks any coherent planning, the current NDA government, under Modi's leadership, has propelled the country's economy from the 13th position to the 5th position and is steadfastly moving towards making it one of the top three economies over the next five years.



Interestingly, many leaders within the Opposition’s Alliance are being perceived as ‘future Prime Ministers’ without presenting any vision or measures to take the country forward. They cannot serve as a viable alternative to Narendra Modi. In the event that the Opposition’s Alliance secures power, there are no discussions about development plans or strategies to propel the country forward; instead, they seem focused on selfish politics, dynasticism, and corruption once in power.