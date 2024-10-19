These needs draw him towards holy men, gods, and various spirit deities whose powerful rituals give immediate benefit to material problems

Illustration/Devdutt Pattanaik

Listen to this article Magic is proof of sainthood x 00:00

In the 19th century, there was a concerted effort to portray all religious leaders as rational intellectual giants. Jesus was the thinker, Buddha was a philosopher and Krishna was a teacher. However, anyone familiar with the history of religion knows that a religion gains popularity not because of ideas but because of magic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The common man seeks protection from negative forces and desires to attract positive ones. He wants prosperity, health, and success. These needs draw him towards holy men, gods, and various spirit deities whose powerful rituals give immediate benefit to material problems.

Jesus Christ became famous not for his parables, but because he could turn water into wine and resurrect the dead. Arabs believed Muhammad was the prophet because he travelled in a single night from Mecca to Jerusalem, and then ascended to the heavens, and encountered God and the prophets before him. Padmasambhava who introduced Buddhism to Tibet did not give sermons; he defeated demons. Except for a few intellectuals who know what Shankaracharya argued, most stories narrate how he defeated Buddhists, entered the body of a dead king to learn about the erotic arts, and produced gold out of thin air. Likewise, in Rajasthan and Gujarat, Jain monks are famous not for their writings but for transforming meat eating goddesses into those happy with sugar candy.

In India, the celibacy of holy men is believed to have endowed them with magical powers known as siddhi that enables them to do magic and control ghosts and spirits. This is why the early Buddhist stupas were located in charnel grounds, cemeteries and crematoriums. Mahayana Buddhism gained fame because unlike Buddha who gave sermons, the Bodhisattvas would come to the rescue of travellers in danger when a protective mantra known as dharani was chanted.

Those who intellectualise religion are essentially snobs who deny the primal need for magic in human lives. Humans need gods and goddesses, saints and gurus, to bring fortune into their live and drive away negativity. This need was served better by science. This is why science became the rival of religion. Science cured illnesses, generated more food. It was better than any guardian god or fertility goddess. Science gave assurance and predictability and so made people safe. It enabled atheism to be popular amongst those assured of material comfort.

Most Hindu gurus begin their careers by explaining Vedanta, but they know their popularity depends on magic—the worship of snakes, the chanting of mantras, the wearing of special clothes and jewellery. Every Hindu guru begins his career by saying he is spiritual not religious but later learns that to attract crowds he needs to behave like a magician or shaman.

Today religious costumes and performances are back. Because, science did not solve all problems. It did not make the rich less greedy. It did not fulfil all the aspirations of the poor. It did not take away jealousy or pride or arrogance. It did not make humans rational. It did not stop men from raping women. Science only enabled genocide while critical thinking enabled justification of criminal behaviour. So now, more and more people turn to gurus who argue that magic is nothing but ancient, secret, science that was known to sages before quantum physics. Even politicians endorse this belief.

The author writes and lectures on the relevance of mythology in modern times. Reach him at devdutt.pattanaik@mid-day.com