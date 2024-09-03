Maharashtra’s war of narratives: Caste Balances and Development

CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has launched Mission "Tai, Mai, Akka." At the same time, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has mirrored Ashok Gehlot’s strategy by initiating his "Jan Samman Yatra." Wearing a pink jacket and travelling in a pink bus, Ajit Pawar is touring the state to galvanize women voters

The "Ladki Bahin Yojana" has become a significant talking point in Maharashtra. Following their setback in the Lok Sabha elections, the MahaYuti government has strategically turned to the "women vote bank," drawing inspiration from initiatives in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. Amid challenges such as the Maratha agitation, growing dissent within SC/ST communities, the Kunbi consolidation towards the MVA in Vidarbha, and the steadfast support of Muslims for the MVA, the MahaYuti coalition views the "Ladki Bahin Yojana" as a potential game-changer for the upcoming elections.



Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has launched Mission "Tai, Mai, Akka." At the same time, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar has mirrored Ashok Gehlot’s strategy by initiating his "Jan Samman Yatra." Wearing a pink jacket and travelling in a pink bus, Ajit Pawar is touring the state to galvanise women voters. Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis embraced the pink jacket during Rakshabandhan.



Three of the allies have realised that merely showcasing development during their tenure won’t secure votes. The 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' will cut across all castes and communities, offering some relief to the MahaYuti. However, everything is not going well within the MVA either. Uddhav Thackeray is keen on becoming the Chief Minister and is pressuring the MVA to declare him as their CM candidate. The Congress, on the other hand, is hesitant to risk naming its chief, Nana Patole, who belongs to the OBC-Kunbi community, as the CM candidate. Sharad Pawar aims to be the kingmaker and understands that announcing Uddhav’s candidacy would give the MahaYuti an advantage. Additionally, the fake narrative of 'BJP changing the constitution' and the false promise by Congress of distributing Rs 1 lakh to women are unlikely to work this time, leading to a shift in the voting patterns of the SC/ST community. Amid this political turmoil in the state, the biggest challenge for all alliances will be seat distribution. Leaders may jump to other political parties once the candidate lists are released. Therefore, there is a high likelihood of a hung assembly in the upcoming state elections, followed by post-election alliances, marking a new phase in Maharashtra’s politics.



Politics of caste balances post Lok Sabha 2024 elections

The Maharashtra Lok Sabha poll results revealed a significant shift in voting patterns. Support for the NDA among Marathas increased from 52 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to 56 per cent in 2019, but it declined to 46 per cent in the 2024 elections. The OBC community began voting for the BJP en masse after Shri Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, with the community's vote share rising from 60 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to 75 per cent in 2019, but it plummeted to 50 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A similar trend was observed among the ST community, where the voting percentage dropped from 44 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to just 35 per cent in 2024.



The decline in OBC consolidation came as a significant shock to the BJP, particularly in Vidarbha, which is considered a stronghold of the BJP and RSS. The Kunbis voted en masse for the MVA and may continue to do so in upcoming elections. Nana Patole, Sunil Kedar, Vikas Thakare, and Yashomati Thakur are among the heavyweight Kunbi leaders of the INC, while the BJP has a few strong Kunbi leaders in Vidarbha. The BJP's failure to provide political representation to the Kunbis during the Lok Sabha elections may be a reason for their lack of support. Additionally, the ST community's shift away from the party in Vidarbha and Uttar Maharashtra is surprising. According to various investigative reports, the opposition, particularly the Congress and CPI(M), collaborated with tribal NGOs in the Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Nandurbar, and Palghar areas to create a narrative against the Modi government. These tribal NGOs presented various PPTs to the tribals in their villages, distributed pamphlets, and organised rallies to propagate the false narrative that the BJP would change the constitution. This narrative has been sustained until now and is expected to influence the upcoming elections as well.



The Maratha community remains the elephant in the room. Has the bubble of Manoj Jarange burst, and do the Marathas now regret voting for the MVA candidates? Recently, Maratha agitators have begun questioning the positions of Nana Patole and Sharad Pawar on Maratha reservations. Even the opposition remains silent on this issue, fearing the loss of the OBC vote bank. Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange might contest the elections by forming a new party, potentially reshaping the state’s political landscape.



Another significant shift in the state’s caste politics involves Dalit politics. The decline of VBA in Maharashtra mirrors the fall of BSP in Uttar Pradesh. Both parties were considered vote-splitters that ultimately benefitted the BJP, but in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Dalit voters consolidated behind the MVA. Just as the political discourse suggested the end of VBA, Prakash Ambedkar emerged with the “Samvidhaan Bachao Yatra” to regain the trust of the Dalit community. The MahaYuti faces challenges, especially after the Supreme Court's statement on SC-ST sub-classification led to a one-day Bharat Bandh. While the opposition may try to use this against the BJP, Prime Minister Modi has already taken precautions by stating that sub-classification will not occur at this time.



The war of narratives

Whether it’s MahaYuti or MVA, every political party in Maharashtra faces significant criticism for various reasons. The BJP is accused of breaking up the Shiv Sena and NCP, with allegations that the party used central agencies to weaken regional parties for its benefit. Shiv Sena is labelled as “Gaddar” for allegedly disrespecting the legacy of the late Shri Balasaheb Thackeray Ji. On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) is criticised for aligning with the anti-Hindutva Congress. Ajit Pawar’s NCP is struggling to retain its cadre, many of whom still regard Sharad Pawar as their leader, while Sharad Pawar’s faction of the NCP is criticised for promoting communism and nepotism within the party. Meanwhile, the Congress has a long history of corruption in the state and lacks a prominent leader as a CM candidate. Let’s briefly analyse the ground narratives and their political impact.



The Magic of Ladki Bahin Yojana vs. women's safety: The opposition in Maharashtra is quite astute, but as the old political saying goes, "Yeh Janta Hai, Sab Janti Hai" (The public knows everything). As soon as the popular scheme was launched, the opposition criticised it, claiming that it would be discontinued after the elections and would place a significant burden on the state’s finances. Meanwhile, the same opposition leaders jumped on the bandwagon, setting up registration desks for the Ladki Bahin Scheme with their pictures and branding materials in their constituencies. This was particularly evident in minority-dominated assembly constituencies where Congress or NCP (SCP) is strong; workers conducted door-to-door campaigns to register women for the scheme. However, just as everyone was trying to capitalise on the scheme's popularity, the Badlapur incident shocked the entire state, immediately shifting the narrative on the ground. Questions were raised about the government’s plan to ensure women's safety. Similar incidents from other parts of the state further tarnished MahaYuti’s image to some extent. Consequently, the scheme alone may not be enough to help MahaYuti achieve the magic number in the upcoming elections. It will be interesting to see whether MahaYuti will promise anything related to women's protection in their manifesto.