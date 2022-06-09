Maintenance, timely repair of infra a must

The 20-seat ground plus one-storey toilet block built in Kandivli’s Shravan Nagar slum at a whopping cost of Rs 1.40 crore is currently in poor shape, with roofs leaking

Malusare claims money spent has not been utilised. Pic/Anurag Ahire

In a protest which may be unique but also smacks of desperation and despair, a Kandivli resident and local Shiv Sena party worker has put out a hoarding announcing a public exhibition of toilets. The 20-seat ground plus one-storey toilet block built in Kandivli’s Shravan Nagar slum at a whopping cost of Rs 1.40 crore is currently in poor shape, with roofs leaking, no electricity and damaged doors, a report in this paper stated.

Weary of no answers from relevant authorities, the local decided to protest by erecting a hoarding urging BMC officials and the general public to visit the nearby toilet block. This block was inaugurated last year.

Other users and residents have also criticised the block which, they say, is rapidly deteriorating.

A BJP corporator, though, disputed the disintegrating claims and said that the toilet block was in use and in a good state.

A BMC official stated that they will check if there is merit to the local’s claims, and if they have a case, the problems will be attended to.

Instead of getting mired in the verbal ping-pong battle it is important that we take a broader look at maintenance of infra. It is all very well to inaugurate different amenities for the people of the city. Yet, it is equally vital that maintenance is ongoing. It is also good that absolute top-class material—strong, sturdy and functional—is used at inception stage so that these become real value for money projects at the start itself.

Then, once built and opened constant checks and monitoring will ensure the facility stays in good shape. Repairs, if needed, have to be done quickly and one does not have to wait till locals are ready to drop from constant complaining. Let us look at projects as a precious resource, built with taxpayers’ money and giving long-term benefit for those they have been made for.