Make every under-construction structure safe

Very often, we do not see enough signage or lights warning people that work is on and they need to access the spot with care. While the latest tragedy is a very extreme case, there are numerous examples of under-construction projects proving hazardous to citizens in various ways

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A young mother and her little daughter were killed after an iron pole fell on the autorickshaw they were commuting in, over the weekend. According to reports, the rod fell from an under-construction building in the vicinity.

One cannot think of a more heart-rending story, and it is gutwrenching to think of the people they have left behind and their mental state after the horrific tragedy.

Under-construction infrastructure and buildings must be made completely safe during and after work hours. Slabs, rods and protruding elements of unfinished work just cannot be left unattended. Every safety precaution has to be taken on construction sites and passers-by and commuters in the entire area must be factored in.

Very often, we do not see enough signage or lights warning people that work is on and they need to access the spot with care. While the latest tragedy is a very extreme case, there are numerous examples of under-construction projects proving hazardous to citizens in various ways.

Also read: Create more opportunities for women in sport

Mumbai being Mumbai, it is not possible to simply avoid under-construction sites or areas where work is underway. The onus is on the project authorities to cordon off portions completely, put clear, visible signage and use barriers and barricades to keep people from walking or public transport from passing through a certain patch.

Investigations about the incident aside, the guilty need to be severely punished. It is time to stop treating such accidents flippantly or as if they are part and parcel of living in a crowded city.

Safety is paramount in spaces around under-construction sites; maintain vigilance about structures and pieces posing danger. The authorities concerned need to take action immediately.