Managing crowds should be top job of event organisers

This paper’s extensive coverage of the Kharghar sunstroke tragedy, throws into sharp relief our lack of preparedness when it comes to crowd management and a disaster management plan. We want to extrapolate this to other situations and events where crowds are expected and do arrive. This is also relevant to public transport systems, stops, station platforms, theatres, halls… wherever people gather.

The key is access to entrances and exits. That is why signage showing exit paths or routes is all important. Clear signage, arrows, markings, and well -lit paths are top of the list. Then you must have unhindered access to that exit. We need to have unobstructed pathways, just so that people can get out quickly and smoothly in case of any disaster. Unfortunately, this is not even followed in something as small as a building, where passages are often blocked with all kind of material, which makes exit difficult. The same goes for numerous gates of buildings which have obstructions, hampering emergency vehicles.

Announcements can make a difference between life and death. The announcer in any situation needs to be trained, clear, well-modulated and in fact, have a top-of-the-line public address system which is audible. In any kind of congregation where things seem overwhelming, we need to have public messages so that people have solid, official direction about where to go and what to do. When there is no communication, then there is a vacuum. Rumours take over and these in turn give rise to panic as there is large scale confusion. These are two factors that should be priority. On the surface, this does not seem too complicated, keep exits clear and make audible, announcements that both reassure and guide. Yet, we get basics wrong several times and like the recent tragedy shows us, pay a very heavy and avoidable price for these lapses.