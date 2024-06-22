Top of the list is Sachin Tendulkar. Nobody can even question his credentials. If he is not keen to be the chief then maybe it could be former vice-president Dilip Vengsarkar. Sandeep Patil, who lost narrowly to Amol Kale in 2022, can also be considered

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article MCA can appoint ex-Mumbai cricketer as their president x 00:00

Now that the position (of MCA President) is vacant, here is a suggestion. The Mumbai Cricket Association which has won the National Championship, the Ranji Trophy a record number of times has, only twice, had a former Test cricketer (late Khandu Rangnekar and late Madhav Mantri), as the President though many distinguished players and captains of Ranji winning Mumbai teams have stood for elections. The cricketers may know their cricket, but contesting elections is not at all in their domain. There’s no way they are ever going to win against those who contest elections for a living or those supported by them. The former cricketers have no clue how to go about elections and so will invariably come second. That’s why many cricketers stay away.

Avoid election this time

ADVERTISEMENT

So instead of an election this time it would be wonderful if the Mumbai Cricket Association can appoint a former Mumbai cricketer as the President for the remainder of the term. Then, when the elections come again, it can be back to the usual intrigues.

Amol Kale

I will stick my neck out and even suggest the names of some former Mumbai players for the post. The top of the list is Sachin Tendulkar. Nobody can even question his credentials. We all know he will never contest an election so this is the best chance for Mumbai to show appreciation for all that he has done for the game in Mumbai, India and the rest of the cricketing world. If he is not keen to be the President then maybe it could be Dilip Vengsarkar who has been Vice President of MCA earlier and has the experience of cricket administration . Sandeep Patil who lost narrowly to Kale is another name that can be considered. The nomination is suggested only for the remainder of this term and from next election onwards it can be back to electioneering.

Also Read: Why Sandeep Patil won't contest MCA prez election

They know better

With more and more funds coming into the sport there will be even more non-cricketers coming forward for administrative posts. They will know more about how to win elections than cricket. That said, those who really love the game have been seen and known to do more for it and the players than those who have actually played the game even at the highest level. There are exceptions of course but truly rare for almost invariably it’s about that old saying ‘if you can’t beat them then join them’.

Most do, the others stay away from elections and the cricketing world loses out on their vast experience. This is not just in India but all over the world. The one serious exception was The Don who dabbled in administration and was even the Chairman of the Australian Cricket Board for a number of years. Nobody has ever got close to his batting deeds and nobody has in administration either.

Professional Management Group