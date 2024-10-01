Despite the prevailing cultural norms that paint men as strong, stoic, and less prone to victimization, many men experience sexual harassment and assault, though it is a topic less frequently discussed or acknowledged

When we talk about men's health, particularly sexual health, the conversation often veers toward physical well-being, reproductive capabilities, or the prevention of diseases. However, an often-overlooked aspect of men's sexual health is their emotional, psychological, and social vulnerabilities, particularly in the context of sexual harassment and assault.