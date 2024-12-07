Minimalism with an Indian tadka

Lovebirds has elevated outerwear beyond pure utility, adding emotion and a sense of community. As the brand marks its 10th anniversary, it continues to redefine what it means to be a 100 per cent Indian brand with global appeal

Lovebirds’ new collection elevates fall layering. (Left) The short jacket features Kantha stitch details, blending modern design and handcraft legacy, and includes a collar and pockets for added functionality; (right) the colour-block, lazer-wool jacket combines warmth with everyday practicality

Come for the slouchy double-breasted jacket with contrast Kantha, the textured denim long coat with oversized lapels, and the classic red blazer in painterly patterns. Stay for the clean lines and sharp edges, the glorious Indian textiles, and the thoughtfully layered outerwear that blends form and function.

Lovebirds’ autumn/winter 2024 collection is packed with pieces that combine style with tactile pleasure—fabrics you’ll want to touch, and practical gestures like interior silk linings or patch pockets—that make life a little easier.

Ten years into building Lovebirds, the Delhi-based brand founded by the husband-and-wife duo Gursi Singh, 40, and Amrita Khanna, 42, continues to reimagine contemporary Indian fashion by stripping away ornamentation and distilling clothing to its most essential forms. Minimalism has become their signature, with inclusive tailoring as the cornerstone. “Lovebirds collections have a protean quality—versatile and easy, transcending trends, categories, occasion, age, or gender,” says Vijendra Bhardwaj, fashion director at Esquire India.

Graphic patterns collide with men’s tailoring in Lovebirds’ minimalistic reimagining of the classic floral motif. (Left) A double-breasted taffeta jacket with drop-shoulder sleeves and embroidered lily patchwork; (right) a digital print double-breasted blazer, blending narrow, boxy tailoring and artistic florals

They are designers who slice through the pomp and excesses of India’s bridal fashion with the precision of a tailor’s scissors, crafting designs that allow room for the body—deliberately loose, refined, and distinctly modern. This makes them particularly relevant now: both as a respite and rescue from the over-sugared decoration and logo-stamped streetwear that dominate the landscape.

Tina Tahiliani Parikh, executive director at Ensemble, a chain of multi-brand retail stores, recalls how Lovebirds embraced the anti-fit trend early on. “They understood the appeal of relaxed, versatile styles. Over the years, they have sharpened their designs and evolved into an internationally recognised cool, fashionable brand with as much vision as style.”

Reflecting on their commitment to the design philosophy, Singh says, “We’ve always wanted our clothing to be for everyone. Even now, you’ll find anti-fit pieces in our store—youthful designs for those who want to feel young, and eclectic shapes that don’t need to be form-fitting.”

Lovebirds gives the long overcoat a fresh twist with an extra-yarn slanted stripe design, featuring diagonal stripes, a lapel collar, and a matching belt

Khanna continues, “We constantly ask ourselves, ‘Are we creating something for everyone?’ We want to offer pieces that work for a range of preferences and occasions. For example, we’ve introduced belts as an add-on for those who want a fitted silhouette that will take them from desk to dinner. Our goal is to ensure that everyone who walks into the store finds something they love.” Over the past decade, Lovebirds has grown a lot, adding menswear, jewellery, and accessories to its portfolio, and opening flagship stores in Delhi, Gurugram, and Mumbai.

Lovebirds’ commercial and cultural success stems from its unwavering championing of individuality, with outerwear now a defining pillar of this vision. As global demand for expressive, identity-driven clothing continues to rise, outerwear has emerged as one of the most coveted segments. Singh sees tremendous potential in this space: “There’s a gap waiting to be filled. No one takes it seriously, yet everyone needs it.”

Historically, outerwear has been seen as big coats—topcoats, parkas, or trench coats—worn over suits or sweaters for utility rather than looks, like a prophylactic against the weather. “Today, however, men understand the value of great outerwear—and the fact that these aren’t just galoshes for the body. Outerwear is your outermost shell, noticed first, whether you’re going to a club, a party, or the office. It’s the first impression,” Bhardwaj explains.

Amrita Khanna and Gursi Singh of Lovebirds

“Initially, we designed with the global market in mind, especially for winter wear,” Khanna says. “But with snowballing demand in India for functional, stylish outerwear, it’s now a core part of our collection. Outerwear is no longer just for special occasions; it’s become a staple in everyday wardrobes.”

Imagine a substantial jacket with rounded shoulders and measured waist, entirely unadorned except for delicately embroidered lily patchwork on the left front panel and shoulder. Other statement pieces include the frosty wool coat with frayed details and monotone textures, and the colour-blocked lazer-wool jacket. “The brand favours timeless elements in outerwear: a non-jarring colour palette that suits any wardrobe, cuts that flatter most frames, and elegant surface treatments. Their pieces compliment a wide range of ages, professions, ethnicities, and gender identities,” shares Bhardwaj.

Lovebirds’ outerwear has gained a foothold in key international markets, with pieces like the wool merino dresses and jackets now sharing shelf space with global brands at Harvey Nichols in London. From a homegrown name, the brand has expanded globally, now stocked at multi-designer outlets, including Neiman Marcus (US), Beams (Japan), David Jones (Australia), and Liberty and Fenwick (UK). With more than 40 per cent of its revenue coming from international markets, the brand has established itself as a significant player in the global fashion landscape.

Vijendra Bhardwaj, fashion director, Esquire India; (right) Tina Tahiliani Parikh, executive director, Ensemble

But through it all, they’ve remained grounded in their origins. “From the very start, we’ve woven Indian handcrafts into our collections,” Singh says. “For our first fall/winter collection, we sourced Merino wool from Kullu—a relationship we continue to nurture.” The brand also works with traditional techniques like hand-block and screen printing, jacquard and linen weaving from Bengal, and handwoven denims from Gujarat, collaborating with artisans whose embroidery ties each piece to India’s craft heritage.

“Indian handcrafts are an asset,” Singh stresses. “We’ve always seen them as such. We don’t use them as a marketing tool—they are simply part of our DNA. Living in this ecosystem, we have no choice but to work with the best materials available, and the quality of India’s textile traditions is unmatched.”

“We’re a hundred per cent Indian brand,” Khanna adds. “Our designs are modern, sure, and they have international appeal, but they’re always rooted in Indian handcrafts. We bring a global sensibility to our work, but at the heart, we remain proudly Indian.”

Outer beauty

Outerwear is more than just a practical layer—it’s the statement piece that defines personal style. Whether it’s a heavy coat shielding you from the winter chill, a preppy sweater, or a denim jacket that adds a rock-and-roll edge to your look, outerwear works double duty: it protects, it elevates, it completes.