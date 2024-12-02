A pedestrian being hit on the road as he or she was unaware of the vehicle and was looking into the cell phone? We need eyes and ears fully on our roads, train stations and bus stops with all senses on alert in such a crowded, challenging city

Jayesh Shelke. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

A 21-year-old man lost his life after a running train hit him at Mulund railway station. According to a report in this newspaper, the deceased was busy on his mobile phone while waiting for the train at the edge of the platform and didn’t see it approaching. A police officer stated that the victim was engrossed in his mobile phone while waiting for the train and did not see it when it approached. Locals did try and pull him back but it was too late.

This tragedy could have been averted by staying behind the yellow line clearly demarcated on platforms for passenger safety. It is imperative that people walk behind this yellow perimeter only, so that there is no chance of being hit like this. There are announcements, too, sporadically, but one can miss them. Yet, it is up to commuters to be extremely aware as this edit column has highlighted in the past. Platforms can be perilous, with their crowds, announcements drowned out by noise, commuters in a rush to take trains and at times, people flying down the stretch running to catch their special trains.

We may have also witnessed or surely read and heard about selfie deaths, where the unaware selfie taker engrossed with the mobile phone camera has perished. The same way, being distracted by the cell phone, talking on it, listening to something and generally scrolling is an absolute no-no in our public spaces. How many times have we heard of accidents happening because the driver was looking at his cell phone?

A pedestrian being hit on the road as he or she was unaware of the vehicle and was looking into the cell phone? We need eyes and ears fully on our roads, train stations and bus stops with all senses on alert in such a crowded, challenging city. The cell phone is a distraction. Stow it away till you are safely onboard.