More museums equal a culturally rich society

I’m thrilled that you invited me, Pheroze. I learnt so much about your fabulous community,” Lady Flora was referring to her presence at the reopening of the FD Alpaiwalla Museum last week, where she accompanied her friend, Sir PM for the big-ticket event on the city’s cultural calendar. Both were dunking their biscuits in pudina chai at the Cooperage Bandstand, for the Sunday late night soiree.

Sir PM’s broad smile was still writ large on his face as it was throughout that evening, at old Khareghat Colony. Clearly, it wasn’t a gathering just for the Parsi-Irani community but for all of Mumbai’s cultural ambassadors and well-wishers who were present to raise a toast to this milestone event. “My good friend Manchershaw Khareghat must be doing a jig in the heavens that this happened in the colony named after him. It’s been such a long, inspirational journey to see Framji’s [Dadabhoy Alpaiwalla] vision and passion get its deserved place in the sun. Kudos to all the wonderful Parsi philanthropists, benefactors and countless others who came forward to ensure the museum reopens. I bet if [Cowasjee Jehangir] Readymoney was contacted, he would have done further justice to his title,” chuckled Sir PM, adding, “It was such a well-attended gathering of the community; I swear I heard someone remark that only aapro Zubin [Mehta] was missing!”

Lady Flora interrupted him, “But Pheroze, there were a few minutes during the screening of the second film, where I noticed you looking rather glum…” Sir PM looked stunned that his friend, despite being distracted while trying to spot all the illustrious names that had shown up, had not missed his fleeting off-mood moments. “Between you and me…I was hoping there’d be a mention of my contribution. But it’s okay. It’s the community that matters, and I must applaud our enterprise and visionary zeal. Personal laurels can wait,” his voice sounded a tad lower than usual. Lady Flora tapped him gently on the shoulder, “Please lighten up, Pheroze. Bombaywallahs do not need a reminder of your good work.” Sir PM tried to shake off the disappointment by moving the subject to a larger issue, “Now that we have another museum in this area, I was once again reminded of the paucity of cultural spaces and museums in the suburbs. Cousin Khorshed is quite upset that nobody is looking northward. How many times can he circle Bandra? What about the other locations? A majority of the population resides in the suburbs but there are few culturally rich spaces to immerse themselves in the arts, let alone experience a museum.”

Lady Flora elaborated, “I cannot fathom why this hasn’t been rectified for ages now. Back in the mid 1940s-50s, as the city grew, and new locations like Dadar, Matunga and Santacruz were being developed, shouldn’t thought have also gone into envisioning cultural spaces including museums? While there are venues for theatre spaces in the western suburbs, there are even fewer in the central suburbs. Dr Viegas threw light on this, suggesting that the extended suburbs are completely devoid of venues with robust programming for the performing arts; funding is woefully inadequate.” Sir PM was amazed that his British friend was in the know about his own city’s concerns and its complex socio-cultural dynamics, and that too, pertaining to the suburbs.

“My Lady, it’s true. Our planners have missed a trick. Today, entertainment in the suburbs equals a visit to the cinema, or a shopping mall spree, or dining out. Watching a play in Gujarati, Marathi, Hindi or English is tough in the suburbs, given the few options that are concentrated in certain pockets. For a city to thrive as a cultural centre and have an informed population attuned to the arts, it must create an ecosystem to support it, where it encourages and engages with its population through music, dance, theatre, and by celebrating its local history and heritage. That vision is sorely missed,” rued Sir PM. Both of them gazed at the museum’s familiar dome that filled their view. Lady Flora seemed to have a flashbulb moment. “Perhaps, it might be a good idea for these museums in SoBo to have outreach wings in the suburbs so students and grown-ups can experience the power of museums closer home. Then again, all of this requires major funding. I pray that a generous soul or two from that evening takes a cue and acts upon this skewed reality. That would be the day, Pheroze! A real win for the city’s growth as a culturally rich hub,” she uttered. “Pheroze, I’m pretty sure it will be a Parsi who makes the first move,” she winked as both friends wished for a suburban cultural revolution to take shape sooner than later.

