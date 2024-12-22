Most times simply following rules can save lives

Following a familiar pattern, the authorities swung into after the accident, checking to see if all ferries are giving life jackets to passengers

So much and more has been written about the horrendous accident involving a ferry and a Naval speedboat. As is known by now, the ferry was taking passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta. A naval speedboat crashed into the ferry, leaving several dead and missing.

What is first and foremost is to see that the ferries take only the allowed number of people on board and not try to cram in more. When there are more than the allowed numbers, the risk is apparent. There will also not be enough life jackets as, people will outnumber the designated jackets on board.

Ferry operators also need to have crew explaining safety protocol and features. Like how one has on an airplane. The ferry must take off after making sure people are wearing their jackets or at least have them and can slip them on quickly. An announcement system should be mandatory on every ferry.

Suitably sized jackets should be made available for children. The vessels themselves should be in top class condition, with mandatory maintenance and checks. This is just some of the factors but experts need to look at the entire eco system to ensure safety first at these ferries.



According to reports, the boat involved in the accident had a capacity of 90 passengers but was carrying 111 people. Moreover, the vessel reportedly had only around 90 life jackets onboard, to match capacity.

Sources have suggested that adherence to proper safety regulations could have significantly mitigated the loss of lives in the incident.