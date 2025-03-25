Motorists, pedestrians should be distraction-free

We commend the due diligence displayed by the authorities who swung into action, verifying the complaint and then taking action

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) recently suspended a bus driver, who allegedly watched a cricket match on his mobile phone while driving. The driver of an e-Shivneri bus was suspended following a complaint from a passenger that his eyes were on his device while driving.

According to a statement from the MSRTC, around 7 pm on March 22, the driver of the bus, which left Dadar for Swargate in Pune, was watching a cricket match while driving the bus near Lonavala. He was filmed by passengers travelling on the bus who sent it to higher authorities. The complaint was verified by state transport officials on the field and following due verification, he was immediately suspended as per regulations for reckless driving and endangering the lives of passengers. The passenger had shared the video on X tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

We commend the due diligence displayed by the authorities who swung into action, verifying the complaint and then taking action. One also appreciates the alertness of the passenger or passengers who took the video and went through the correct channels to highlight the danger it poses.

Phone distractions can be deadly while driving and even walking on the streets as one’s attention is diverted elsewhere. Whether one is behind the wheel or a pedestrian negotiating our pavements and roads, looking at one’s phone while in motion is a huge problem as it takes away focus. Let us create more awareness about the fact that it is not just talking but even scrolling or looking at one’s phone while driving that is extremely dangerous.

Our traffic campaigns must give equal weightage to this, along with drink-and-drive, speeding, etc.

Focus on the job at hand. Our phones distract us from this basic, common-sense safety requirement.