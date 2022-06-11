Must ensure there’s no delay in paying suppliers

It is important that there are no delays, and in fact investigation and quick resolution of issues in case of delay. Trace where and at which juncture exactly the delays were taking place, so that those knots can unravel

Representational images. Pic/iStock

With COVID-19 cases on the ascent, suppliers have warned the BMC that they would stop the supply of medical oxygen, personal protective equipment kits and essential items because of late payment. They cited that some suppliers received payment 70-80 days after submitting bills.

Medical officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have raised this issue with civic chief I S Chahal, a report stated. A BMC official was cited in the report as saying that some contractors warned that they will supply oxygen only if the authority will approve bills within 30 days. There is a process in which bills are forwarded to the accounts department fairly quickly but some delays occur for two months, post that. There is a similar scenario for suppliers of PPE kits who, it seems, also got late payments. Currently, there is not that high a demand for oxygen or the kits, but like this space has stressed COVID is an evolving situation where change and uncertainty is a given.

It is important that there are no delays, and in fact investigation and quick resolution of issues in case of delay. Trace where and at which juncture exactly the delays were taking place, so that those knots can unravel.

People responsible can approach seniors in the civic administration if there are complaints of delays. It is vital that we build an atmosphere of trust too, so that suppliers are not wary or sceptical about when payments will arrive even if they reluctantly agree to supply the products.

These delays of two and three months are inexcusable and may have already created a tense and fraught environment in challenging times. Let us remember the horrific COVID wave and the desperation people were in, and ensure a smooth supply of oxygen and any other essentials. We have to learn lessons from the past, plug loopholes and be primed for any eventuality.