The myth of man-eater is propelled by our own innate, primordial fear of wild big cats. The term has no reference in our richly documented historical records

Image for representational purposes only (File Pic)

Nothing much has changed after the shooting of tigress Avni (T1) by a private hunter in Pandharkawda in Maharashtra in 2018. Tigress Avni was declared a ‘man-eater’ by the Forest department, and Maharashtra’s Chief Wildlife Warden issued an order to eliminate her. Following this, a private shikari was ‘invited’ by the Forest Department to execute her. Like everywhere else in our country, nepotism rules - and the hunter’s son shot tigress Avni dead, and our honourable courts are yet to rule on the blatant violations of laws that marked this sordid saga.