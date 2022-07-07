Need a definite decision on Marathi signage

This too proved difficult for shopkeepers who were citing increased expenses, after losses during COVID shutdown, and difficulties, warning that slapdash jobs would result in ugly flex boards that would be a serious setback aesthetic-wise

File pic

The BMC is mulling over postponing the deadline for switching shop signage to Marathi, which has to be most prominent according to the new diktat. Traders and retailer associations should be relieved considering the problems this has caused them and the tight deadline.

This paper has been following the signboard issue consistently. The crux is that the Marathi name has to be the most prominent and bigger in size than other languages on the signboard of establishments. After a May 15 deadline, the deadline was shifted to July 1.

This too proved difficult for shopkeepers who were citing increased expenses, after losses during COVID shutdown, and difficulties, warning that slapdash jobs would result in ugly flex boards that would be a serious setback aesthetic-wise.

It is time for a wider discussion on the signboard issue with authorities and those affected by the decisions. The back ‘n’ forth of deadlines, uncertainty and confusion means that retailers and others are in limbo. It is also important that the matter is resolved taking into account different aspects, and there is holistic vision and understanding from both sides.

Different delegations meeting authorities, BMC polls pushed back, government upheaval and change has only compounded woes for all involved. We have seen protests, some sporadic violence by persons forcing shopkeepers to change boards without taking into account deadlines, which means that the recipients of these threats live in constant fear and stress.

The constant pendulum swing like approach must end with one or two meetings with current authorities and a definite, clear-cut decision that should not be seen as in anyone’s favour but for the city’s good.

Do take into account the immense hardship of the citizenry, which means shopkeepers, and factor in all scenarios to dissipate uncertainty all around.