Need better arrangement for our final journey

From crumbling construction, peeling paint and simply no space for grieving relatives to sit, there is an urgent need for an upgrade for crematoria across the city

The first phase of redevelopment of a crematorium on E Moses Road in Worli is complete. A pair of doctor brothers driving the change at the crematorium stated in a recent report in this paper that they have the major funds for the R40-crore project, confident that they will make up a slight shortfall for the second phase, very soon.

The changemakers were driven by the fact that our facilities for families making that final journey with the dear departed are wanting in many aspects. From crumbling construction, peeling paint and simply no space for grieving relatives to sit, there is an urgent need for an upgrade for crematoria across the city.

The overriding sentiment is that the last stage should have dignity. It is amenities, even if not five-star but comfortable and adequate that brings about dignity in death. It should be simply unacceptable that families bringing in the dead have to wait for a long time as one or two pyre facilities are not operational for some reason.

Families already under stress, many battling shock and grief, then have to face challenges at the crematorium, compounding the pain. At times, they have to keep a lookout for crumbling infra as facilities which have been declared unsafe are still being used.

Let us change the prism through which we look at the final journey, according it the import and gravitas it deserves. While the Worli initiative includes gardens also adding an aesthetic element, the ambitious plan may not be possible for every crematorium.

Yet, there must be good organisation, safety and hygiene as priority for the final farewell. Repairs, if needed, have to be done double quick by those responsible, passing the buck and claiming papers and permissions have not come is a criminal waste of time. The crematorium must be a place for grace and peace of mind.