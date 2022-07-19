Need pavements that are pedestrians’ pleasure

The report, supported by pictures, showed pavements that seem wider than roads near Wadala-Five Gardens, some are narrow but well secured with bollards in Colaba. BKC, too, boasts of walkways that are a walker’s delight

This paper’s series on the state of our footpaths, walkways and pedestrian pain had a few upsides. An extensive, pictorial report cited how all was not lost. There was hope with a few footpath patches in Mumbai still existing undisturbed where the pedestrian is prince rather than pushover, though this may be for some sporadic patches.

The report, supported by pictures, showed pavements that seem wider than roads near Wadala-Five Gardens, some are narrow but well secured with bollards in Colaba. BKC, too, boasts of walkways that are a walker’s delight.

Some pavements are wide, well-tiled and without encroachments. Pavements near the Bombay Scottish School along Cadell Road had bollards, they were evenly paved and some even had tactile tiles. Some citizens claimed they did not have ramps so two-wheelers could not climb on them. One part of Colaba Causeway, site of perennial hawker-shop owner-pedestrian tiffs, was relatively well-kept and free of obstruction.

Many footpaths which had bollards were free from vehicles, especially bikes which are parked or even bikers trying to ride on them. Some footpaths were narrow so encroachment could not sprout on them and they remained free for walkers.

There is a case for replicating some successful footpath or walkway models in different parts of the city. What makes these stretches welcoming to walkers? Can we take this concept elsewhere? Slowly but surely we need to take patches of walkways across the metropolis and see if we can succeed in making them a pedestrian place. The sheer size and diversity of the city means there cannot be a one size fits all approach. Each walkway or area is unique. Yet, if certain workable factors can be adopted from these models and implemented at different spaces, we may see Mumbai going from pedestrian pain to pedestrian pleasure.