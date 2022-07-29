Need to cut the stigma around mental health

The gymnasium is for the workforce at the hospital. While all three spaces were inaugurated, one was repeatedly reminded about the mental health aspect in healthcare

The National Burns Centre (NBC) at Airoli recently inaugurated a creche, a play area for kids, and a gymnasium. The medical facility is dedicated to burns research, treating patients with burns and enabling both adults and kids to return to normal and lead happy, functioning lives.

The creche has been started for children of the Navi Mumbai hospital staffers. The play area for children, prominently featured in a report in this paper, is for staffers’ kids and children burn survivors being treated at the hospital. The gymnasium is for the workforce at the hospital. While all three spaces were inaugurated, one was repeatedly reminded about the mental health aspect in healthcare.

A psychiatrist spoke about more awareness about mental health during Covid times and how burn victims may suffer from psychological issues. The other doctors pointed out that a welcoming, warm environment for patients is good as the burn afflicted often spend many days in hospital for treatment, away from their family.

Doctors spoke about how fitness plays a part in upping the feel-good factor, and that attitude can go from healthcare worker to patient.

All these statements show the increasing space and importance we are giving to the mind even as we seek to heal bodies. We should now declare ever onwards in the mind space, working towards a skilled, competent force of professionals tackling mental health. Stigma should fall away quickly and we must see people ‘unafraid’ of seeing counsellors or specialists.

In fact, mind healing must move in tandem with the physical aspect. An attitude of openness and even a congratulatory one, when a person acknowledges they need outside help, will take us on the path of understanding mental peace is important and, in fact, in conjunction with physical health.

More power to these and other similar initiatives.