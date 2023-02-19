No other format tests the skill and temperament of a cricketer than the five-day one, which is currently on

India batsman Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot against Australia on Day Two of the Second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Cricket, for whatever reason, is India’s most followed sport. Despite being a former cricketer myself, I do believe there are more exciting faster-paced sports than cricket. That said, there is nothing quite like Test cricket that tests the skill and temperament of a cricketer than the five-day format called Test match cricket.

No shortage of intensity

When two of the top-ranked teams play against each other then sparks are bound to fly. However, since the IPL began, the animosity between players of the two teams has lessened considerably while the intensity hasn’t reduced one bit and that’s how it should be. Sharing the same change room, hotels and travelling to different venues over a period of six weeks to play has made the players get to know each other better, understand the different cultures and attitudes and approaches to the game. So, while there will always be a bit of banter between players, the angry and sometimes vulgar exchanges are a thing of the past. Today, if there are any such issues, it’s invariably between players who don’t play the IPL and thus have a bit of resentment towards the Indian players who play against them. Some of them believe that their achievements are such that they should be getting more than the Indian player, who gets millions through the IPL.

What the following for the game also does is to make the media, especially the online media, look to get more eyeballs or followers and so anything to do with cricket and especially about Indian players gets into the public domain even if it actually belittles them. That’s the sad part especially when the views of those across the border get online in the Indian media. It’s almost a daily thing to hear some former player from across the border pulling down an Indian player and saying the Pakistani player is better. What these guys know is that they will immediately get a response from the Indian fans who will defend their favourite player and in doing so, increasing the followers of the former player from across the border. It’s a trick that is used by them knowing that to increase their followers all that they have to do is say uncomplimentary stuff about Indian players, past or present. Have you ever heard or read any Indian player past or present saying anything about the players from across the border? Frankly, nobody cares, so no Indian that I know has said anything about the players from across the border. It’s simply not our style. If our online media ignores what is said across the border then it will automatically stop, but our media will publish it even if it is pulling a fellow Indian down.

Pitch talk

Even with the current tour, where some sections of the touring media have had unflattering things to say about Indian pitches, it’s been headline news when it should have been given the total ignore. Somehow one gets the feeling that some sections of our media seem to enjoy Indian cricket being pulled down.

The Indian win in Nagpur Test has also made some Indian media compare the players of today and suggest they are better than the earlier generations totally forgetting that figures don’t always show the impact on the game that some of the former greats had and that too in overseas conditions and not just at home.

We in India seem to revel in pulling fellow Indians down and while genuine observations and criticism are totally welcome, when it comes with an agenda then it’s very sad to see. Hopefully, the more we get by the visiting media the more our guys will get together and give a spirited adequate response. Or is that too much to hope for?

Professional Management Group