Now, it is up to the authorities to stick to their word

Bandra residents protest against the proposed parking facility at Patwardhan Park. File Pic/Shadab Khan

There was palpable excitement and elation as residents and activists celebrated saving Patwardhan Park. The widely reported news highlighted how the Bandra West space was the focus of a battle between locals and environmentalists and civic authorities. There was a proposal to convert a portion of the park into an underground parking lot. This proposal was met with fierce resistance and has finally been axed.

Reactions ranged from saluting people power to enjoying the moment. A section of locals though said that they still had some suspicion and were apt to look over their shoulder so that yet another proposal does not imperil their green space.

That pointed to a trust deficit between people and their leaders. It is now up to the latter to ensure that once word is given, they honour it and allow the status quo. There should really be no need for citizens to keep peering over their shoulders to safeguard that space. Instead, they should rest assured. Yet, it is a reality that axed proposals are revived at times or another Govt. starts looking at some other projects that may entail sacrificing of this space.

We have instances like this before in the city, and that has contributed hugely to the steady erosion of trust between decision makers and the citizenry. Let this not happen here or anywhere else for that matter. Continual vigil should not be necessary and battles for one space cannot be fought endlessly.

See the wisdom in respecting the faith that people have in you, the tremendous benefits of stopping the choking of green lungs and the mental health and happiness that come with a permanent resolution, not a temporary one. Gardens or parks, not for car parking, not just for now, but for all time—that should be the credo with a sign off that says: once won, do not let it come undone.