Official machinery can’t bow down to local mafia

The chaos outside Bandra station east on Sunday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Five governments have changed in the state over 15 years since the first attempt to ease commuter movement at Bandra East station began, a report said in this paper. Yet, today that is still comatose while the city has developed all around it.

The condition of Bandra station on the east side remains deplorable. This edit space has highlighted earlier, too, the commuter chaos that ensues on that side as a result of numerous problems like demolished skywalks, rickshaw mafia, construction activity and the rest.

Now, what we need is a more organised effort and concerted will. The facility has to match the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) hub, which is now a commercial nerve centre but has poor access, precisely because of problems like these.

Start small by clearing out the rickshaw rumpus literally at the base of the station. When city planners talk upgrade in trains, they have to see that the amenities around that improved transport are similarly upgraded. Here, leave alone upgrade, it is simply hugely challenging and difficult.

First up, police presence must stop bullying auto drivers, charging any fares and literally forcing commuters to agree. People have no choice but to pay up and agree to their conditions.

Decongest the space outside the BEST stops. We are at times, looking at a possible stampede situation outside this station, but it has to be said some steps towards ameliorating these problems have begun.

Mumbai traffic police said they are on the job to improve Bandra east and recently, a team of senior police officers held a counselling session for all auto drivers outside the station and will monitor the situation for a few days. We remain hopeful that different agencies come together with a workable and sustainable solution to end commuter agony.