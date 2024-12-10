Our entertainment infra could do with an upgrade

The report also mentioned that the British band Coldplay is set to arrive to play at Navi Mumbai in January next year

A front-page report in the Sunday edition of this paper focused on the growing number of international music artistes arriving in India for concerts, an indicator of our country’s growing stature in the entertainment world.

The report also mentioned that the British band Coldplay is set to arrive to play at Navi Mumbai in January next year. Their concerts, three in all, are part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

The report was centred on bands and artistes, acoustics and fan reactions and delved into whether India and Mumbai are ready to host artistes of high calibre, this edit seeks to highlight issues surrounding our entertainment and arts infrastructure.

Some work needs to be done when it comes to hosting events. First, of course, is to ensure there is no black-marketing. The police must take firm action against scalpers as soon as complaints come in.

While sound quality may be a technical issue, we are concerned with the infrastructure all around. There must be plenty of accessible water stations for people attending any event, especially in a city like Mumbai where chances of dehydration are very real. At times, attendees are prohibited from carrying water bottles for security purposes. In such cases, arrangements have to be made at the venue.

Traffic must be managed well around event sites. While our roads are congested on all such days, signage, adequate traffic posts and announcements on speakers may allay some problems.

Enough lighting just outside venues, is vital. Washrooms need to be easily accessible and in working condition. Illuminated signs showing exactly where everything is will help reduce confusion.

Emergency numbers and clearly marked emergency exits are for a crisis. Make venues infra-ready in all respects as we go global in the entertainment world.