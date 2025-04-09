Our police force deserves the right to a decent workplace

Yet, even with these upgrades, our in-depth report highlights how our cops grapple with narrow lanes, cracked walls and roofs, cramped rooms, and unsanitary surroundings.

The previous building, constructed in 1978, was located in the MHADA Colony (right) The new police station is located on Mumbai police-owned land at CST Road, Vakola. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Several police stations across Mumbai are currently undergoing significant makeovers, with some having already relocated to newly constructed buildings or soon to be moved into spaces with improved infrastructure. These upgrades are designed to provide a more efficient and comfortable environment for both officers and the public they serve.

We need good facilities for our cops. There are still police stations beset by problems like a water crunch and hence the inabilty to use toilet facilities. This is the most basic of needs and it is unacceptable that our men and women in uniform need to bear this while at their workplace. This is also extremely unhygienic considering the hours they put it. It also compromises the health of our force. So much of police work is physical, so we need our police in peak fitness. This has to be alleviated pronto.

Crumbling infrastructure and unclean surroundings can have a huge psychological impact on the force. They are often dismissed as coming with the territory when living in Mumbai, but this cannot pass off as trivial or normal. Very often, we see police personnel battling tensions like no place to park the police vehicle. There is no space to sit in cramped spaces. There are problems with residents who occupy the same building.

We need dedicated, modern buildings for our police officers who need to work in basic comfort even if not luxury. Looking at swank offices and homes today, our forces will be bitter when they compare their amenities to the rest of the working professionals in the city. What facilities mean is giving dignity to our policemen. It is a morale builder and leads to better policing. Better policing means a safer city.