Peace even during a protest is the way ahead

Updated on: 18 June,2022 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
This is laudable as in a democracy people do have a right to protest. The point though is to do so lawfully and not disrupt or endanger the lives of people while doing so

Nupur Sharma. File pic


For the past couple of days community centric meetings have focussed on the controversy about the remarks by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the fallout of those. We have seen violence in several states, though as of now, Mumbai has fortunately maintained peace in the wake of all the tumult. A Hindu organisation has now said it will be out on the streets to protest against a Jihadi mindset.

Reports though have stressed that all those meeting have one focus in mind, whatever the way ahead it must be peaceful and every effort has to be made not to spark a riot or violence, which will only be to detrimental to all concerned.




This is laudable as in a democracy people do have a right to protest. The point though is to do so lawfully and not disrupt or endanger the lives of people while doing so.


There are activists who will argue that, in India especially, things only change or one can make an impact only if the protests are mammoth, disruptive and bring the city to its knees in some way. Only then will your cause be taken up and you see some kind of effect. 

Grabbing eyeballs and attention in an instant gratification world. In social media it must garner likes, comments, even thumbs down but it must garner reactions in order to be successful.

We need not go by this thinking and realise there is power in peaceful protest. 

Simply because there has been no immediate reaction that does not mean messages are bypassed or have not made an impression on the subconscious. 

Debate, discuss, dissent but do not destroy, disrupt, or cause death should be the cornerstone of all rallies.

