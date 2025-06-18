The temporary closure should not be cosmetic and enforced through security personnel at the closed-off site. At times, we see certain spaces have been cordoned off, signboards say so, but tourists are clambering over barricades, or ducking under restraining ropes and accessing the place without a care in the world

The incident occurred in the Kundamala area frequented by picnickers, officials said. Pic/Disaster Management, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

After four picnickers were killed in a bridge collapse in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik said tourist safety needs to be prioritised, especially during this season and risky spots should be closed down even if temporarily, Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

Along with putting up signboards at dangerous tourist spots, they should be temporarily closed until they are fully repaired with adequate security arrangements put in place, she said.

Appropriate action should be taken against tourists who do not take precautions and ignore instructions of the administration or police, the senior IAS officer noted. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis noted the collapsed 32-year-old iron pedestrian bridge on the Indrayani river at Kundmala had been declared dangerous by the district collector, and warning boards were put up at the site.

The temporary closure should not be cosmetic and enforced through security personnel at the closed-off site. At times, we see certain spaces have been cordoned off, signboards say so, but tourists are clambering over barricades, or ducking under restraining ropes and accessing the place without a care in the world. Here, human intervention can play a vital role, with guards actually ensuring that people do not access the place.

It is also important that signboards are prominent, not scratched or taped over. They should also be placed at the ends of walkways so that people know they are closed and turn away at the starting point itself.

Having outlined what authorities must do, it is up to people too, to take onus for their safety. Flouting rules, trying to access no-go zones, simply for a lark or a selfie is not only foolish but also dangerous. Paying no heed to signage is an invitation to disaster, as access may be out of bounds for a valid reason. Observe discipline and obey.