Bring back our Donnie to the White House.

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article Poems for the Great Blonde Leader x 00:00

And so arrived a Great Leader, he was a conqueror, an explorer, a discoverer, a tyrant, Christopher Columbus of the modern world, a Vasco da Gama of real estate, his desire was to own the world—many poems and songs were written in his honour. Here are some of them—

Our Donnie lies over the White House

(Sung by the people of America, in chorus, to the tune of ‘My Bonnie lies over the ocean’)

Our Donnie lies over the White House

Our Donnie lies over the sea

Our Donnie lies over the White House

Oh bring back our Donnie to me

Bring back, oh bring back

Oh bring back our Donnie to me (chorus)

Bring back, bring back

Bring back our Donnie to the White House.

Old Trump Donald

had a farm

Old Trump Donald

Had a farm

U-S-U-S-A

And on that farm he had Hispanics

U-S-U-S-A

With a Santos here

And a Carlos there

Here a Juan

There a Jose

Everywhere a Lopez

Old Trump Donald

Had a farm

U-S-U-S-A

Farmer Donald hated immigrants

U-S-U-S-A

Bye bye Santos,

Bye bye Juan

So long Jose

Ciao Miguel

Old Trump Donald

Had a farm

U-S-U-S-A.

Greenland is my land

(Sung to the tune of ‘This land is your land’)

Greenland is my land

Greenland is my land

From the Arctic Ocean

To the Atlantic region

Its rich in minerals

Its geopolitically located

This land was built for me and me

I’m a real estate mogul

I’m big land-grabber

This island was built for me and me

Greenland is my land

Greenland is my land

Greenland was made for me and me

Greenland was made for me and me.

Sweet Home Amritsar

(Sung to the tune of ‘Sweet Home Alabama’)

Big plane keeps on flying

Carry me home to my kin

Singing songs about the motherland

I miss Amritsar once again,

Sweet home Amritsar

Where the skies are so blue

Sweet home Amritsar

Oye, I’m flying home to you

One thing I wanna tell you

In Washington, they love the Prezzie (boo, boo, boo!)

Now we all did what we could do

White House does not bother me, uh-uh

Does your conscience bother you?

Trump, tell the truth

Does your conscience bother you

Sweet home Amritsar

Where the skies are so blue

Sweet home Amarinder (oh, my brother)

Oye, I’m flying home to you (here I come, )

Ah-ah-ah (can you feel that?), Amritsar

Ah-ah-ah, Amarinder

Ah-ah-ah, Jaswinder

Ah-ah-ah, Tejinder

Sweet home Amritsar

I’m flying home to you, brother

I’m flying home to you.



How much is that Gaza in the window

(Sung to the tune of ‘How much is that doggie in the window’)

How much is that Gaza in the window

The one that’s all war torn, in flames

How much is that Gaza in the window

I do hope that Gaza’s for sale

I must take a trip to the West Bank

And make all those Palestinans leave home

I want to build a Riviera

After all I’m a real estate tycoon

How much is that Gaza in the window?

The one that’s all war torn, in flames

How much is that Gaza in the window?

I do hope that Strip is for sale

I read in the papers there are terrorists

With bombs that go off, cause a wreck

My plan is a flashy Riviera

I’ll buy the Hamas with one cheque

Soon, I will buy Egypt… (and sing)

How much are those Gizas in the window?

The ones all pointy on top

How much are those Gizas in the window?

I’ll buy Egypt and Jordan and Isreal.

I do hope Netanyahu will sell.

Rahul daCunha is an adman, theatre director/playwright, photographer and traveller. Reach him at rahul.dacunha@mid-day.com