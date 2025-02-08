Poems for the Great Blonde Leader

Bring back our Donnie to the White House.
Illustration/Uday Mohite
And so arrived a Great Leader, he was a conqueror, an explorer, a discoverer, a tyrant, Christopher Columbus of the modern world, a Vasco da Gama of real estate, his desire was to own the world—many poems and songs were written in his honour. Here are some of them—
Our Donnie lies over the White House
(Sung by the people of America, in chorus, to the tune of ‘My Bonnie lies over the ocean’)
Our Donnie lies over the White House
Our Donnie lies over the sea
Our Donnie lies over the White House
Oh bring back our Donnie to me
Bring back, oh bring back
Oh bring back our Donnie to me (chorus)
Bring back, bring back
Bring back our Donnie to the White House.
Old Trump Donald
had a farm
Old Trump Donald
Had a farm
U-S-U-S-A
And on that farm he had Hispanics
U-S-U-S-A
With a Santos here
And a Carlos there
Here a Juan
There a Jose
Everywhere a Lopez
Old Trump Donald
Had a farm
U-S-U-S-A
Farmer Donald hated immigrants
U-S-U-S-A
Bye bye Santos,
Bye bye Juan
So long Jose
Ciao Miguel
Old Trump Donald
Had a farm
U-S-U-S-A.
Greenland is my land
(Sung to the tune of ‘This land is your land’)
Greenland is my land
Greenland is my land
From the Arctic Ocean
To the Atlantic region
Its rich in minerals
Its geopolitically located
This land was built for me and me
I’m a real estate mogul
I’m big land-grabber
This island was built for me and me
Greenland is my land
Greenland is my land
Greenland was made for me and me
Greenland was made for me and me.
Sweet Home Amritsar
(Sung to the tune of ‘Sweet Home Alabama’)
Big plane keeps on flying
Carry me home to my kin
Singing songs about the motherland
I miss Amritsar once again,
Sweet home Amritsar
Where the skies are so blue
Sweet home Amritsar
Oye, I’m flying home to you
One thing I wanna tell you
In Washington, they love the Prezzie (boo, boo, boo!)
Now we all did what we could do
White House does not bother me, uh-uh
Does your conscience bother you?
Trump, tell the truth
Does your conscience bother you
Sweet home Amritsar
Where the skies are so blue
Sweet home Amarinder (oh, my brother)
Oye, I’m flying home to you (here I come, )
Ah-ah-ah (can you feel that?), Amritsar
Ah-ah-ah, Amarinder
Ah-ah-ah, Jaswinder
Ah-ah-ah, Tejinder
Sweet home Amritsar
I’m flying home to you, brother
I’m flying home to you.
How much is that Gaza in the window
(Sung to the tune of ‘How much is that doggie in the window’)
How much is that Gaza in the window
The one that’s all war torn, in flames
How much is that Gaza in the window
I do hope that Gaza’s for sale
I must take a trip to the West Bank
And make all those Palestinans leave home
I want to build a Riviera
After all I’m a real estate tycoon
How much is that Gaza in the window?
The one that’s all war torn, in flames
How much is that Gaza in the window?
I do hope that Strip is for sale
I read in the papers there are terrorists
With bombs that go off, cause a wreck
My plan is a flashy Riviera
I’ll buy the Hamas with one cheque
Soon, I will buy Egypt… (and sing)
How much are those Gizas in the window?
The ones all pointy on top
How much are those Gizas in the window?
I’ll buy Egypt and Jordan and Isreal.
I do hope Netanyahu will sell.
Rahul daCunha is an adman, theatre director/playwright, photographer and traveller.