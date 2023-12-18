Police stations should be top-notch workspaces

The increasing number of cybercrimes, significant incidents of money laundering and fraud cases led to opening of this cyber police station

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared in the Legislative Assembly that Mumbai’s first state-of-the-art cyber police station, in Bandra West, is on the verge of becoming operational.

The increasing number of cybercrimes, significant incidents of money laundering and fraud cases led to opening of this cyber police station.

The multi-storey building, development near the Bandra Railway station, is currently nearing completion. The complex will include an autonomous cyber training institute, officer housing, and a cutting-edge police station.

While it is good to see that there is a solid response to the need of the hour, in fact, cyber crime is going to grow unfortunately as our ‘digital’ world will soon take over most of our lives, some fundamentals must be in place.

This station must be of good quality, and all amenities inside must be capable of both durable and offering comfort, conducive to an environment of learning and operations. Simply bandying phrases like cutting edge and state-of-the-art is hollow, if the station starts to dilapidate quickly. This facility is needed, and in fact, more such stations may soon be needed across the city, it must be made and furnished with a visionary approach.

Several police stations are in need of repair and the interiors need a facelift. It is not luxury but functionality that is important. The station must work at a level where it is a solid workspace for the staff. Just imagine the morale of a force that may have to work in sub-standard conditions, with not enough furniture, a sparse amount of chairs and tables and walls and outside of peeling paint and debris. Higher ups must see that staffers are accorded the dignity and decorum they deserve in the immediate working environment.