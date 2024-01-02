Progress cannot be attained in absence of cleanliness

Citizens are stakeholders in this movement. Keep the city as clean as possible by discarding rubbish properly, both at home and public spaces

Eknath Shinde. File pic

New beginnings and a focus on cleanliness it is as Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated ‘Maha Swachhata Abhiyan’ at the Gateway of India, initiating a

cleanliness drive in the state.

This campaign aims to tidy up streets, roads and public infrastructure across urban, rural and town areas. The mission targets eradicating open defecation by constructing household and community toilets.

While this has been dismissed as an eyewash and political posturing by many, cleanliness, especially near public infra is the way ahead. Progress does not mean creating upgraded amenities or even new gadgets. We first need to get our fundamentals right, which means quality of life that has a direct correlation

with cleanliness.

Citizens are stakeholders in this movement. Keep the city as clean as possible by discarding rubbish properly, both at home and public spaces.

Ward officials, it is vital that you have garbage bins at regular intervals. That is key for people who may not carry rubbish in their bags and are tempted to throw it on the roads. End the filching of trash cans and covers once and for all. The festering problem needs a permanent solution. Even as you read this, there are public spaces with trash bin covers missing, broken or even placed upside down, rendering them obsolete for the public.

Citizens, do not deface public property. Do not use tree bases as convenient rubbish bins. Licensed hawkers selling food and drink have a proper bin placed near their stand so that people discard used plates, papers and glasses properly. Strengthen our base—cleanliness in the city and up the liveability quotient in Mumbai.