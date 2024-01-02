Breaking News
Maharashtra: Latur boy kills man in sleep over illicit affair with his mother
Maharashtra: Truckers protest turns violent at some places
Maharashtra reports 70 new Covid-19 cases; Positivity rate at 2.09 per cent
Thane court acquits driver accused of killing man over extra-marital affair
Over 25 lakh new vehicles hit Maharashtra roads in 2023; 7.91 pc rise in 1 year
Three killed, one injured after car rams into truck on highway in Nashik
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Progress cannot be attained in absence of cleanliness

Progress cannot be attained in absence of cleanliness

Updated on: 02 January,2024 12:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

Citizens are stakeholders in this movement. Keep the city as clean as possible by discarding rubbish properly, both at home and public spaces

Progress cannot be attained in absence of cleanliness

Eknath Shinde. File pic

Listen to this article
Progress cannot be attained in absence of cleanliness
x
00:00

New beginnings and a focus on cleanliness it is as Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated ‘Maha Swachhata Abhiyan’ at the Gateway of India, initiating a 
cleanliness drive in the state.


This campaign aims to tidy up streets, roads and public infrastructure across urban, rural and town areas. The mission targets eradicating open defecation by constructing household and community toilets.


While this has been dismissed as an eyewash and political posturing by many, cleanliness, especially near public infra is the way ahead. Progress does not mean creating upgraded amenities or even new gadgets. We first need to get our fundamentals right, which means quality of life that has a direct correlation 
with cleanliness.


Citizens are stakeholders in this movement. Keep the city as clean as possible by discarding rubbish properly, both at home and public spaces. 

Ward officials, it is vital that you have garbage bins at regular intervals. That is key for people who may not carry rubbish in their bags and are tempted to throw it on the roads. End the filching of trash cans and covers once and for all. The festering problem needs a permanent solution. Even as you read this, there are public spaces with trash bin covers missing, broken or even placed upside down, rendering them obsolete for the public.

Citizens, do not deface public property. Do not use tree bases as convenient rubbish bins. Licensed hawkers selling food and drink have a proper bin placed near their stand so that people discard used plates, papers and glasses properly. Strengthen our base—cleanliness in the city and up the liveability quotient in Mumbai.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

The Editorial columnists Eknath Shinde mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK