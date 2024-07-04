Breaking News
Bullet train project: 190 km of viaduct and 321 km of pier work completed
ED questions TV actors in fraud forex trading app case
Agreement for Central Park in Mumbai signed, CM Shinde meets officials
Team India's roadshow: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in city
Nana Patole files nomination for MCA chief election
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Protecting the environment is everyones job

Protecting the environment is everyone’s job

Updated on: 04 July,2024 04:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

It is always heartening when green preservation efforts include politicians and top-tier decision makers. For too long, environment has seen a push ’n’ pull between NGOs, some activists, and politicians, at times builders with a political lobby

Protecting the environment is everyone’s job

Trees on the plot, OS-7, at Pawane in Navi Mumbai

Listen to this article
Protecting the environment is everyone’s job
x
00:00

Responding to green groups’ efforts to save about 200 trees from being axed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at Pawane in Navi Mumbai, Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik has asked the state agency not to cut a single tree, a report said in this paper.


The MIDC had earlier planned to allot plots for project-affected people (PAP) in the green patch developed by a private petrochemical company, which had leased out the plot, OS-7.


The lush green lung would have been destroyed had the MIDC gone ahead with its plan to divide the area into small plots under the guise of compensating PAP,  an NGO has claimed.


The NGO had earlier sent an email to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who in turn asked Dr Harshdeep Kamble, principal secretary in the industries department, and Aseem Gupta, principal secretary in the urban development department, to look into the matter. There are about 200 trees, including several fully grown palm trees and flower-bearing plants standing there.

It is always heartening when green preservation efforts include politicians and top-tier decision makers. For too long, environment has seen a push ’n’ pull between NGOs, some activists, and politicians, at times builders with a political lobby.

We will benefit if everybody is on the same page, efforts focus on cooperation, rather than confrontation and an acceptable solution is found. 

We want to see all local leaders who will certainly have some influence on the top rung, arrive at the spots, listen to the arguments, weigh the options and then suggest alternatives to preserve trees and green. Environmental issues cannot always be about taking on establishments or authorities. A spirit of togetherness, an acknowledgement that we all are one must prevail.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

The Editorial columnists

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK