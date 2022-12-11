Breaking News
Mumbai: Public toilets will get a scrubbing five times a day
Mumbai: Two women, pushed into flesh trade rescued by cops; lodge manager arrested
Mumbai: 20-year-old man arrested for molesting four school girls
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Inquiry ordered against Tulinj, Manikpur police
Mumbai: Cab driver, passengers killed my child, says woman

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Queer doorkeepers of Tantrik Nepal

Queer doorkeepers of Tantrik Nepal

Updated on: 11 December,2022 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devdutt Pattanaik |

Top

On the other side of the deity is a hermaphroditic figure

Queer doorkeepers of Tantrik Nepal

Illustration/Devdutt Pattanaik


Devdutt PattanaikWhen one visits the many temples of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Patan, in Nepal, one notices something very peculiar. All goddess temples have guardians on either side of the door. On one side, the guardian is a skeleton. On the other side of the deity is a hermaphroditic figure. This figure has both male and female genitalia. This is consistently found in all goddess shrines.


The deity is not represented by an image but by a crevice, or gap in the wall or the floor, representing the womb or the vagina of the goddess. She is addressed as Ajima or the great grandmother of all the local goddesses. These shrines are found in almost every neighbourhood of Kathmandu. They are often surrounded by a circle of stones indicating that these practices could perhaps be as old as civilisation itself. But with the progress of time, there were walls built around these temples. With the walls, came doorways. With the doorways, came the door keepers. 



Why do Tantrik temples have such unique doorkeepers? In all probability, it is related to the very tantric and ayurvedic beliefs about male and female principles. Traditionally in Tantra, from the father, a child gets bones and nerves, while from the mother he gets flesh and blood. Perhaps, the skeletal image represents the male principle. The hermaphroditic image represents the female principle of flesh and blood. Why is it a hermaphrodite? This is because both male and female genitalia are forms of the flesh. In most places, the male organ predominates the female organ, suggesting male to female transgender. But, in the Annapurna temple, one finds female to male transgenders, where the breasts predominate. 


From a tantric point of view, the skeleton reminds us of what is common in all. It is the Purusha, the consciousness that has no gender. It is that which cannot be measured. While the flesh indicates that which distinguishes us. It is what gives us our gender or our sexual identity. It depicts our physical body. When you see a skull of a person, we do not know who it belongs to. We recognise people from the flesh and skin they have. Thus, this reminds us that identity comes from the flesh. But we need not forget that beyond the flesh is the skeleton, the ash that is common to all of us.

The two images draw attention to what is common in all humans. It shows what distinguishes each human from the other, what makes us unique, and what also makes us part of the mass. In ancient traditional practices, symbols were used to communicate profound ideas. If we pay attention to them, we understand the greater meaning. Hence, importance is given to the practice of darshan, or seeing. Visiting Nepal’s many goddess shrines demands that we pay attention to these doorkeepers of the goddess. They remind us of a Tantric past, which has been forgotten in India, but remembered in Nepal.

The author writes and lectures on the relevance of mythology in modern times. Reach him at devdutt.pattanaik@mid-day.com

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai columnists Devdutt Pattanaik mumbai news nepal

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK