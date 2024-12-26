Breaking News
News > Opinion News

Relying solely on technology is a recipe for disaster

Updated on: 26 December,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Queues formed and passengers experienced hassles with change at ticket counters across stations.



Representation pic


The ticketing app for the Mumbai Metro Line 3 crashed and was facing technical difficulties, with QR code scanning for digital payments also non-functional at the beginning of this week.


Queues formed and passengers experienced hassles with change at ticket counters across stations.


A commuter stated that if the administration knew there was a problem with digital payments and the ticketing app, they should have provided change and desist arguing with passengers.


An official admitted that there were technical problems with the ticketing system on the app and website and a team was working to fix this on priority basis.

While one understands that there just may be a technical glitch in rare circumstances, there is merit in the commuters’ argument that change must be provided properly and efficiently in such extenuating situations.

The administration must always have  a backup plan as so much of our commuting now depends on tech. There is a chance that the app and website may malfunction. Then, it will be back to old-school ticket buying, where people have to stand in queues. These may be inordinately long, given the unexpected hitch. Tempers, in contrast, may be short as people fret about reaching their destination in time or making it to an 
important appointment.

If a stand-by option is working smoothly or at least with some efficiency, we will see a situation that is under control.

Cash must be arranged for in double quick time at these counters, so that there is less back ‘n’ forth between travellers and the staff. The Metro is a service that is going to ease commuter woes to a large extent. As another phase is set to open by March next year, let us have action plans for small or big contingencies in place.

mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

