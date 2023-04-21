Remember, the authorities are not our enemies

Another, M Tamboli helped a starving man who was incapacitated for 10 days because of an injury and marooned inside a rickshaw. That man is alive, a relative stated, because of Tamboli

Dr Abraham Mathai (centre) founder-chairman of Harmony Foundation with Mehboob Tamboli (left) and Vikas Babar. Pic/Aishwarya Deodhar

Two traffic constables were felicitated by a non-governmental organisation, Harmony Foundation, recently. They were given certificates of appreciation, for going beyond the call of duty. One of them, V Babar, helped a 11-year-old girl, rushing her to hospital, stopping a biker and telling him to take them to the hospital after an accident.

Another, M Tamboli helped a starving man who was incapacitated for 10 days because of an injury and marooned inside a rickshaw. That man is alive, a relative stated, because of Tamboli.

Both these policemen’s moving stories were published in this paper. The constables were asked for a message for Mumbai, stressed that people must realise it is co-operation not confrontation that will help Mumbai improve for both drivers and pedestrians. We are here to help, not hinder they stated.

Recently, we have read a number of reports about people abusing traffic cops, one man drove several km with a cop clinging on to the bonnet of his car, as the latter had tried to stop him. The constables claimed that most people are respectful but there is the five per cent that is in perennial combat mode, on the roads and against the police.

Let us dial down the aggro and deal with the cops with restraint, trying to understand their point of view. When there is a deadlock, where people think they have been wronged, which they may be one is not denying that possibility, talking with the policeman, asking to see a senior can also help the situation. In any case, the person does have recourse to go to a police station.

We need to be on the same page, and in fact, work towards a common goal—more disciplined, smoother conduct on the roads. The police and people working in tandem will help us get there.