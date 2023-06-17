Respecting lifeguards, sea will prevent loss of life

Life-saving items such as jet skis, maybe a boat, whistles, ropes, uniforms and stretchers as well as ambulances must all form part of the package

As they say, there is safety in numbers, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) certainly believes so. Recently, the civic body said that it has decided to appoint as many as 120 lifeguards for all six public beaches in the city to prevent drownings.

These lifeguards will work in two shifts and also keep an eye on tourists.

While upping numbers is welcome, we must put quality over quantity. These lifeguards must demonstrate skill, commitment and dedication as their job revolves around saving lives. They must be well-trained and qualified to carry out their tasks.

Life-saving items such as jet skis, maybe a boat, whistles, ropes, uniforms and stretchers as well as ambulances must all form part of the package. Good signage, quality flags and poles are needed at all beaches.

These augment lifeguards’ skills and will certainly enhance drowning prevention. However, the most potent and effective saviour is the right attitude. Disciplined beach tourism and visits will render it unnecessary to prevent drownings, except in extreme circumstances such as medical emergencies.

People must refrain from defying lifeguards and should heed their advice. We must see discipline on crowded shores and less talking back to lifeguards. There must be more empathy for professionals who have to keep you safe, and we should realise that though this is their job, they risk their lives, too, when they get into the water to save people. They have families, perhaps even little children, waiting for them to come home.

The onus is on us to preserve our lives. We must change our mindset and keep in mind that one can have fun within safe limits and respect the ocean and its incredible power, which one simply cannot take on.