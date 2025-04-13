Breaking News
Mumbai Metro Line 3 services to be restricted from April 12 to 14
Foreign tourist made to speak swear-words, Pune cops register FIR
Man wanted for killing bookie in West Bengal held in city
Be sensitive towards demands of job aspirants: Pawar to Maharashtra govt
Vruksha Sanjivani Abhiyan 2.0: BMC pledges to revive trees in Mumbai
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Roads ransacking and rate cards

Roads, ransacking and rate cards

Updated on: 13 April,2025 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rahul da Cunha |

Top

Where we once walked, we now navigate, with extreme caution

Roads, ransacking and rate cards

Illustrations/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Roads, ransacking and rate cards
x
00:00

Rahul daCunhaDo not go gentle into that 
good night.
Rage, rage against the dying 
of the light.
— Dylan Thomas


They doze in bulldozers
Mumbai. Maximum city,
maximum city minimised.
Mumbai, city of dreams. 
Mumbai, city of seven islands.
Mumbai, the city of one million broken roads, 
city of seven million potholes,
city of thousands of protruding pipes and iron bars.
Where once were roads, are now rods. 
Shady by-lanes, leafy street corners, pretty side-walks, majestic stone pavements, once the character of this great city,
now lie buried in heaps of rubble.
Cement roads now resemble cemeteries,
dug, destroyed, damaged, desecrated. 
Where we once walked, we now navigate, with extreme caution,
while they doze in their bulldozers,
those yellow submarines, unearthing land
excavating, eliminating, 
ejecting, 
Destroying countless memories,
terminating our walks, our jogs, our runs, our sprints, our sauntering,
and we bystanders, onlookers, residents, stakeholders, citizens.
Us. What of us? 
Are we seething inside?
Itching to take to the streets? In protest?
But unable, because of inertia.
Has our rage morphed into an acceptance?
Or has indifference pervaded our DNA?


He told a joke
He told a joke, 
fun he did poke
at an open mic.
His “keeda”… their leader,
they were incensed.
You called our “dada”… 
a “gaddar!”
They came in hordes,
they came that night.
Forty odd men got a call.
“Come, we must seek 
vengeance.”
Men having dinner,
helping with housework,
helping with homework,
tucking kids into bed,
singing lullabies.
They got a call.
“We have to smash up a 
studio.” 
And so, they went from loving father to vicious vandal,
a Superman-like change.
“Where you going papa?”
“To work, beta.”
And so they invaded a studio,
smashed up the place,
hoodlums creating bedlam,
they threw chairs around,
destroyed a DJ’s console. 


The cops stood by and watched.
Who’s paying for the damages?
Whether its our rubbled streets or a ransacked studio, 
who’s accountable for the destruction, the devastation, 
Why can’t autocrats be amused?
Why can’t iron hands have funny bones?
Will we ever take to the streets, to protest our fate?
To rage against those reigning over us.
Or are we asleep with our eyes wide open.

He has a rate card
He has a rate card, 
a tariff chart.
It’s a menu…
Import, export…
A war against China.
“He’s a badass,” his fans say.
“He’s bad and an ass,” his 
foes lament.
He’s running riot,
the world is his oyster,
the globe his playground.
A Nero attempting to burn the world.
And us, why are we benevolent towards dictators?
Fascinated by facism, 
driven towards despots.
“Oh, they’re so decisive,” is our chorus.
“He really knows what he wants.”
“He speaks his mind.”
Welcome to a Don-ocracy.

Rahul daCunha is an adman, theatre director/playwright, photographer and traveller. Reach him at rahul.dacunha@mid-day.com

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rahul da Cunha news columnists

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK