Safety of women should be a basic expectation

A total of 53 families have been living on the road and are yet to be rehabilitated by the state government

The demolition at Nalasopara. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 43-year-old man was arrested for stalking a 20-year-old woman near a demolition site in Nalasopara, where hundreds of families have been left homeless after the civic body razed their illegal residential buildings.

The accused had been soliciting sexual favours from the woman. This incident has left those displaced as a result of the demolition concerned about the safety of other women. The homeless residents are from the seven out of 41 unauthorised residential buildings that were razed recently, by the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation following a court order. A total of 53 families have been living on the road and are yet to be rehabilitated by the state government.

The man had been stalking the woman on a dark stretch and demanding sexual favours in exchange for Rs 5,000, a report in this paper stated. This is one incident but highlights an important and perhaps hitherto overlooked aspect, safety of women who have been displaced, either because their residential buildings are illegal or for some upcoming projects.

Displaced people living on the roads, some makeshift shanties or some project-affected people living in sub-standard accommodation, women become more vulnerable in spaces like these.

It is vital that all stretches are well-lit, even roadside patches, corners, have proper lighting and surveillance cameras are in top-notch condition. When hordes of people are displaced, we must ensure continual and comprehensive patrolling, especially so that the women have access to the police, or are guarded well.

Danger is escalated as those in the area know that the women do not have a roof over their heads and so they may try to take advantage, luring little girls or even women to spots, asking for favours or spreading terror through stalking. While people may be displaced for different reasons, they must be safe even if living on the roads temporarily.