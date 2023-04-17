Should we say ‘statue’?

Lady Flora and Sir PM, our ever-vocal sutradhaars wonder what lies ahead for statues and fountains of their vintage in the face of new-age larger versions, aided by fancier distractions

File pic

Well, my goodness, you do have a lovely glow on your face, Lady Flora. May I ask what has led to this?” Sir PM asked his friend at their usual hangout space inside Horniman Circle Garden, adding, “I mean, you do look wonderful whenever we meet, but there seems to be an extra brightness that I notice today,” quickly correcting himself before he fell into a trap.

“How kind of you to notice, Pheroze. It’s more of an afterglow, actually. I heard from Percy and other sources in Fort that I was quite the talk of the town recently at a book release; respectable members of the cultural and heritage fraternity were praising my restored avatar, and how it made for such a fantastic advertisement for the conservation movement in the city. An author, who had mentioned me in her book, had triggered the discussion, so it was a proud feeling. It’s possibly that news, which is reflecting on my face,” she smiled. Sir PM, always keen to impress his friend with his own exploits, added “That’s wonderful news, My Lady but did you know that there was a celebration from my former bosses a few weeks before?” Lady Flora was taken aback for not being in the know. “For what may I ask?”

Sir PM cleared his throat, and took off, “You must be aware that I was called ‘Lion of Bombay’ who took on the authorities. My stellar work for the corporation was salute-worthy. My statue completed 100 years so there was a celebration. Quite an achievement, isn’t it?” Lady Flora replied, “Well, of course, Pheroze and I’m so proud that people remember your contribution towards this great city. However, I wonder how long we’ll stay relevant in these times. You know, the world is changing; and our vintage selves might not be as impressive or in contention to vie for top honours when it comes to crowd appeal…”

Sir PM was taken aback, and looked visibly upset that his moment had to meet a quick end. “Why would you say that, My Lady? Don’t you always tell me about how people throng your pedestal to get selfies with you, or how you are one of the most photographed statues in the city?”

“Well, all that is fine, Pheroze, but the thing is, I wonder for how long,” Lady Flora replied, adding, “I feel attention spans today are dwindling; people want that ‘extra’ something to keep them engaged when they visit sites and landmarks. Don’t you feel that more people come to photograph you, largely because of the Selfie Point right in front of your statue? I hope it’s not too soon before they feel that my non-interactive self isn’t enough, especially when I am so old compared to all these glitzy, eye-catching fountains that have sprung up.”

Clearly, Lady Flora had a point, and it struck Sir PM. “Coming to think of it, that is such a valid point. They are more interested in selfie-taking. I happen to be in the backdrop simply because of the high pedestal and my location in front of my former office. All credit to my ex-bosses for having given me such a pride of place at this key traffic junction.”

By now, Lady Flora was in the moment, “I wonder if there might be other plans in the offing; you know, to glamourise the area; add a little shimmer, maybe like a light-and-sound show. Also, there are talks of taller statues from so many quarters, so there is another concern. We will get lost in the melee, Pheroze.”

Sir PM echoed her views, “Yes, we have to be aware of these times. I hope we are remembered for our historic relevance; there was clearly a reason why we are located at such vantage points in the city. Even the good Dr Viegas and Dadabhai have an equal stake from a historical perspective, not to forget so many other visionaries and thinkers who dot these parts of the city. I am hopeful that we continue to stay in the public eye, Lady Flora.”

His friend had gone a bit quiet with the not-so-pleasant direction that the chat had taken, “Well, Pheroze, we can only hope that good sense prevails and the city is kind to us and our legacy. I have faith in that belief.”

They noticed some movement by the familiar black imposing statue. In what could only be perceived as a reassuring moment for the duo, a stately Dr Dadabhai Naoroji seated on his pedestal waved at them as if to relay that they will still hold relevance in their favourite city.

mid-day’s Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city’s sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her. She tweets @bombayana

