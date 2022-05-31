Signboard rule must not become an excuse to bully

This subject has been a tipping point for violence in the city in the past. Let us learn from our previous mistakes and a spirit of co-operation rather than confrontation prevail

The order states that if the boards display the name in more than one language, the Marathi font should not be smaller than the other scripts

Ahowrooms and stores on the main roads and junctions of the city, which don’t have Marathi signboards displayed predominantly will have to do so as priority, officials have been quoted as saying in this paper. The civic body, which has set a deadline for today, has formed teams that will personally inspect display boards at city shops. Those flouting the rule, will be slapped with a fine of R2,000 per person employed in these shops, starting June 10.

While this is the rule, one hopes that good sense and decorum prevails during implementation and there is some empathy for shopkeepers, too. As ‘prominently’ is a grey area, shopkeepers must have a chance to explain their stand, too, about what they think this is prominent and officials can speak up if they feel this is not so.

The rule does say as per the amendment in the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Act, 2022, all shops will have to compulsorily display Marathi signboards in Devanagari script. The order mentioned that if these boards display the name in more than one language, the Marathi font should not be smaller than the other scripts and will have to be predominantly displayed.

The key to this entire issue is absolute clarity about rules to all shop owners and those laying down the law. Then, there is the dialogue factor. There needs to be space for conversation and explanation.

This subject has been a tipping point for violence in the city in the past. Let us learn from our previous mistakes and a spirit of co-operation rather than confrontation prevail.

We do not want to see caste, communalism and then in some cases, combative stands everywhere. There may be lots in a nameboard, but

let us implement with calm and composure.